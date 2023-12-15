NAP Nominates Ilham Aliyev For The Post Of President

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Asim Aliyev
The New Azerbaijan Party (NAP) has nominated Ilham Aliyev for
the post of president, Azernews reports.
The resolution was put to a vote and passed unanimously.
This decision was made at an enlarged meeting of the NAP board
held today,
It should be noted that the extraordinary presidential elections
will be held on February 7, 2024.
