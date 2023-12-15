               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
NAP Nominates Ilham Aliyev For The Post Of President


12/15/2023 5:18:45 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Asim Aliyev

The New Azerbaijan Party (NAP) has nominated Ilham Aliyev for the post of president, Azernews reports.

The resolution was put to a vote and passed unanimously.

This decision was made at an enlarged meeting of the NAP board held today,

It should be noted that the extraordinary presidential elections will be held on February 7, 2024.

