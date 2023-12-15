               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Minister: Schools In Aghdam, Jabrail, And Kalbajar To Be Opened In 2024


12/15/2023 5:18:43 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Abbas Ganbay Read more

Speaking at the XVI Congress of Teachers of Azerbaijan, Science and Education Minister Emin Amrullayev said that schools in Aghdam, Jabrail, and Kalbajar will be commissioned in the next academic year, Azernews reports.

According to the Minister, 550 pupils are currently studying in seven educational institutions in Shusha, Fuzuli, Zangilan, Lachin City and Lachin district, Talish and Sugovushan villages of Tartar district and 84 teachers are working.

MENAFN15122023000195011045ID1107602448

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search