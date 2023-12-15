Minister: Schools In Aghdam, Jabrail, And Kalbajar To Be Opened In 2024

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Abbas Ganbay

Speaking at the XVI Congress of Teachers of Azerbaijan, Science and Education Minister Emin Amrullayev said that schools in Aghdam, Jabrail, and Kalbajar will be commissioned in the next academic year, Azernews reports.

According to the Minister, 550 pupils are currently studying in seven educational institutions in Shusha, Fuzuli, Zangilan, Lachin City and Lachin district, Talish and Sugovushan villages of Tartar district and 84 teachers are working.