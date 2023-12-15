Minister: Schools In Aghdam, Jabrail, And Kalbajar To Be Opened In 2024

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
Speaking at the XVI Congress of Teachers of Azerbaijan, Science
and Education Minister Emin Amrullayev said that schools in Aghdam,
Jabrail, and Kalbajar will be commissioned in the next academic
year, Azernews reports.
According to the Minister, 550 pupils are currently studying in
seven educational institutions in Shusha, Fuzuli, Zangilan, Lachin
City and Lachin district, Talish and Sugovushan villages of Tartar
district and 84 teachers are working.
MENAFN15122023000195011045ID1107602448
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.