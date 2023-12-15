President Ilham Aliyev Awards Highest Ranks To Employees Of Azerbaijan's Ministry Of Emergency Situations

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed
a decree conferring the highest military and highest special ranks
on employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of
Azerbaijan.
According to the decree, the highest military and highest
special ranks were awarded to the following employees of the
Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Azerbaijan:
Major General Etibar Ismayilov - the highest military rank of
"lieutenant general", Colonel Shahin Mirzayev - the highest
military rank of "major general", as well as colonels of the
internal service Agshin Kazimov and Asif Mammadli - the highest
special rank of "major general of the internal service."
