Next Phase In Azerbaijan's Oil And Gas Industry

GL is the first private Azerbaijan energy company to set several significant drilling records with the first four wells in the Buzovna-Mashtaga field operated by its affiliate Taghiyev Operating Company (TOC), Azernews reports.

In doing so, the company is setting new standards for onshore drilling in Azerbaijan and offering a qualitatively new approach to the rehabilitation strategy for previously developed fields.

For the first time in the history of onshore oil and gas drilling and production operations in Azerbaijan, GL used the GeoTap system to provide meaningful technical information on reservoir pressure, oil saturation, productivity and permeability.

This data has facilitated accurate decision-making during drilling and well development, which has doubled the originally planned production from the developed wells. The information obtained will also be used in workover operations on existing wells and in the drilling of new wells.

The Company set a record by drilling onshore in Azerbaijan at a depth of 2,000 metre in the shortest possible time. Thanks to high efficiency, drilling operations were completed in 28 days for the first well, 22 days for the second and third wells and just 18 days for the fourth well. In addition, for the first time in the last 30 years, the Buzovna-Mashtaga field produced oil from the lower formations of the Kirmakinskaya Formation under GL management.

Finally, for the first time in the field's history, GL applied 180 metre deviated directional drilling technology, using oil-based mud, and completed the drilling process with the installation of a gravel filter.

GL Chief Executive Officer Asif Zeynalov said that a competent management team, proper well engineering and design, use of modern technology, quality planning, and effective contractor management were the key factors that contributed to the successful and safe drilling process the company started three months ago.

"We thank our partners and contractors, in particular SOCAR Complex Drilling Works Trust, SOCAR AQS, Halliburton, Weatherford, Baker Hughes, and others for their effective cooperation and contribution to the successful execution of the drilling operations. The results achieved on these wells prove that with a comprehensive approach to previously developed fields, there is a great potential to extend their life and increase production," Asif Zeynalov said.

GL plans to drill two more wells by mid-2024 using the same modern technologies and methods.

It should be noted that GL carries out oil and gas operations at five fields in Azerbaijan - "Kursangi" and "Garabaghli" in Salyan district, "Buzovna-Mashtaga", "Gala" and "Zira" in the Absheron peninsula. GL's business portfolio includes Salyan Oyl Limited, Taghiyev Operating Company, and GL Technical Services, which provides a range of services to the oil and gas industry.