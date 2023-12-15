Next Phase In Azerbaijan's Oil And Gas Industry

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
GL is the first private Azerbaijan energy company to set several
significant drilling records with the first four wells in the
Buzovna-Mashtaga field operated by its affiliate Taghiyev Operating
Company (TOC), Azernews reports.
In doing so, the company is setting new standards for onshore
drilling in Azerbaijan and offering a qualitatively new approach to
the rehabilitation strategy for previously developed fields.
For the first time in the history of onshore oil and gas
drilling and production operations in Azerbaijan, GL used the
GeoTap system to provide meaningful technical information on
reservoir pressure, oil saturation, productivity and
permeability.
This data has facilitated accurate decision-making during
drilling and well development, which has doubled the originally
planned production from the developed wells. The information
obtained will also be used in workover operations on existing wells
and in the drilling of new wells.
The Company set a record by drilling onshore in Azerbaijan at a
depth of 2,000 metre in the shortest possible time. Thanks to high
efficiency, drilling operations were completed in 28 days for the
first well, 22 days for the second and third wells and just 18 days
for the fourth well. In addition, for the first time in the last 30
years, the Buzovna-Mashtaga field produced oil from the lower
formations of the Kirmakinskaya Formation under GL management.
Finally, for the first time in the field's history, GL applied
180 metre deviated directional drilling technology, using oil-based
mud, and completed the drilling process with the installation of a
gravel filter.
GL Chief Executive Officer Asif Zeynalov said that a competent
management team, proper well engineering and design, use of modern
technology, quality planning, and effective contractor management
were the key factors that contributed to the successful and safe
drilling process the company started three months ago.
"We thank our partners and contractors, in particular SOCAR
Complex Drilling Works Trust, SOCAR AQS, Halliburton, Weatherford,
Baker Hughes, and others for their effective cooperation and
contribution to the successful execution of the drilling
operations. The results achieved on these wells prove that with a
comprehensive approach to previously developed fields, there is a
great potential to extend their life and increase production," Asif
Zeynalov said.
GL plans to drill two more wells by mid-2024 using the same
modern technologies and methods.
It should be noted that GL carries out oil and gas operations at
five fields in Azerbaijan - "Kursangi" and "Garabaghli" in Salyan
district, "Buzovna-Mashtaga", "Gala" and "Zira" in the Absheron
peninsula. GL's business portfolio includes Salyan Oyl Limited,
Taghiyev Operating Company, and GL Technical Services, which
provides a range of services to the oil and gas industry.
