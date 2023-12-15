Azerbaijani Delegation Participates In Discussions Within Eurasian Week 2023

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
The Economy Ministry hosted the Organisation for Economic
Co-operation and Development (OECD) conference "Eurasia by 2023" in
Paris, the capital of France, and panel discussions were organised
within the week, Azernews reports.
Azerbaijan was represented by a delegation led by Deputy
Minister of Economy Sahib Mammadov at the panel sessions
"Resilience and Recovery: Overcoming the Shocks of War and
Pandemic", "Connecting Eurasia: Trade and Transport".
The event, which was also attended by Azerbaijan's Ambassador to
France Leyla Abdullayeva, said the country's economy is
continuously developing and diversifying, the business environment
is further improving, the digital transformation and innovation of
the economy as a result of the institutional reforms undertaken by
the Azerbaijani government against a challenging global economic
backdrop, multilateral business support mechanisms, mega transport
and energy projects.
The panel sessions discussed the large-scale reconstruction and
construction works being carried out in the liberated territories
of Azerbaijan and emphasised that the area has been declared a
"green" energy zone by the head of state.
The OECD Competitiveness Programme Steering Committee meeting
held during Eurasia Week 2023 featured discussions on resilience
and recovery to overcome pandemic and military shocks, business
environment and reforms in Eurasia, low carbon transition,
strategic framework for sustainable infrastructure, and other
topics.
The event highlighted the effective cooperation of the
Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development with
Azerbaijan. Referring to Azerbaijan's decision to hold the 29th
session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework
Convention on Climate Change (COP29), gratitude was expressed to
the countries that supported Azerbaijan and members of the
Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development were invited
to actively participate in the event.
It was noted that "Eurasia Week" is a high-level event organized
annually within the framework of the Eurasia Competitiveness
Programme of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and
Development. At the event, common problems of the Eurasian region
are discussed and best practices are exchanged.
MENAFN15122023000195011045ID1107602444
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.