In 2022, the global disposable endoscope market was valued at US$1.58 billion, and is probable to reach US$4.11 billion by 2028. The global disposable endoscope market value is projected to grow at a CAGR of 17.31%, during the forecast period of 2023-2028.

The growing incidences of hospital-acquired infections (HAI) due to the usage of infected endoscopes is expected to be the key factor driving the global disposable endoscope market during the forecast period. Furthermore, increased investments, finances, and grants by governments and other organizations to enhance healthcare infrastructure and endoscopic research fields have generated attractive potential prospects for the market.

Global Disposable Endoscope Market Dynamics:

Growth Drivers : Chronic diseases, such as gastrointestinal disorders, respiratory diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and certain types of cancer, often require regular monitoring and diagnostic procedures. Endoscopy is a common diagnostic technique used to visualize and examine the interior of organs and body cavities. In chronic disease cases, patients might need frequent endoscopic examinations.

Therefore, augmenting the demand for disposable endoscopes globally. Further, the market is expected to increase due to upsurge in healthcare expenditure, aging population, rising preference of single use endoscopes over traditional endoscopes, rise in hospital-acquired infections (HAI), increasing adoption of minimally invasive procedures, etc.

Challenges : The market's expansion is projected to be hampered by shortage of trained doctors. Developing countries often face a shortage of skilled physicians and endoscopists that perform endoscopic procedures. These procedures require expertise and experience to ensure accurate diagnosis and safe execution. The lack of skilled personnel limits the adoption and utilization of disposable endoscopes in these regions. The other challenges that disposable endoscope market faces include high cost, etc.

Trends : One of the most distinct and pervasive trends observed in the global disposable endoscope market is surging investments by governments and other organizations. Governments around the globe are taking initiatives to improve healthcare services and lessen chronic illness burdens. These initiatives have propelled market expansion and raised the demand for disposable endoscopes.

Market players are investing in the development of safer and cost-effective medical devices including disposable arthroscopes, disposable bronchoscopes, and disposable gastroscopes. More trends in the market are believed to augment the growth of disposable endoscope market during the forecasted period include, technological advancements, sustainability, etc.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19 and Way Forward:

The pandemic of COVID-19 had a negative impact on the disposable endoscope business. Several hospitals and healthcare facilities globally experienced a significant decline in patient visits for diagnosis and treatment of gastrointestinal disorders, other chronic conditions and minimally invasive procedures.

Moreover, healthcare facilities faced financial strain due to increased expenditures on personal protective equipment (PPE), testing kits, and other essential supplies related to COVID-19. This financial pressure often resulted in budget cuts for non-essential medical equipment, including disposable endoscopes. Additionally, the pandemic disrupted global supply chains, affecting the production and distribution of medical devices, including disposable endoscopes.

Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments: Global disposable endoscope market is moderately fragmented.

The key players are constantly investing in strategic initiatives, such as new product launches, introducing their products to emerging markets and more, to maintain a competitive edge in this market. For instance, in September 2023, Ambu announced the launch of its new aScope 4 RhinoLaryngo Video System, a single-use flexible videoscope for the examination of the nose, throat, and larynx.

