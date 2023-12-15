(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2023 / Investors who purchased pre-IPO shares marketed by Late Stage Management and its affiliated funds ("Late Stage Investment Funds") may have options to seek compensation for their investments from entities that played a role in promoting, enabling, and/or assisting the Late Stage Investment Funds alleged scheme, according to investor rights lawyers at Rosca Scarlato LLC, a leading nationwide investor rights law firm that prosecutes disputes arising out of alleged violations of securities law, investment fraud, and/or Ponzi schemes. The firm is currently investigating circumstances related to the Late Stage Investment Funds ' allegedly fraudulent investment offerings following the recent civil and criminal actions by the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and federal prosecutors.

Late Stage Investment Funds Promoters and Their Companies Accused of Securities Fraud

Raymond J. Pirrello, Jr., Marcello Follano, Robert Cassino, Anthony DiTucci, Joseph Rivera, and their New Jersey or New York-based companies, Prior 2 IPO Inc., Late Stage Asset Management, LLC, Pre IPO Marketing Inc., and JL Rivera Enterprises Ltd. have been subject of a pending complaint filed by the SEC in connection with their alleged involvement in a series of fraudulent offerings related to investments in pre-IPO shares of private companies that were expected to hold an initial public offering ("IPO").

According to the SEC's complaint, the defendants utilized a nationwide network of unregistered sales agents to raise over $528 million from more than 4,000 investors by selling pre-IPO securities held by the Late Stage Investment Funds. The complaint alleges, among others, that contrary to representations made to investors, the defendants and their network charged undisclosed upfront markups, some as high as 150 percent, and charged more than $88 million in hidden fees.

Separately, in a parallel criminal proceeding, Raymond John Pirrello, Jr., also known as "Ray John," was charged with securities fraud conspiracy, wire fraud conspiracy and securities fraud related to the same alleged scheme to defraud investors in securities offered by Late Stage Management, LLC, according to an unsealed indictment.

Free Case Evaluation to Late Stage Investment Fund Investors

Investor rights attorneys Alan Rosca and Paul Scarlato at Rosca Scarlato have obtained and reviewed a substantial volume of records and other evidence related to this matter and are continuing to investigate the Late Stage securities offerings on behalf of victimized investors, to evaluate potential options for investors to seek compensation. Investors interested to learn more about their options or assist the Rosca Scarlato attorneys' investigation, as well as any individuals with knowledge of the facts surrounding the Late Stage Investment Funds, may contact attorneys Alan Rosca or Paul Scarlato. They have decades of combined experience representing victims of fraud or other financial misconduct.

The Rosca Scarlato investor rights attorneys typically work on a contingency fee basis.

Investors may visit for more information about the Rosca Scarlato attorneys' background and admissions to practice law

Rosca Scarlato LLC - 216-946-7070 / 888-998-0530

Alan Rosca - [email protected]

Paul Scarlato - [email protected]

