(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Meter Data Management System Market

Empowering Utilities: Unveiling Trends in the Meter Data Management System Market.

- Exactitude Consultancy

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, December 15, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Meter Data Management System Market is expected to grow at 20 % CAGR from 2023 to 2030. It is expected to reach above USD 1469.30 Million by 2030 from USD 410.05 Million in 2023.

The latest report provides information about the Global meter data management system market and forecasts the growth prospects and industry trends that could emerge between 2023 and 2030. Future growth was calculated by taking the current growth rate and the entire market size into account. The meter data management system Market report offers in-depth qualitative and quantitative insights on the industry's potential, and Future Scopes available to the meter data management system Market.

A software program known as the meter data management system (MDMS) is utilized by utility companies to collect, process, and store data from various types of utility meters. This streamlines their meter data management processes, allowing for efficient management of their operations and improved customer service.

Get a PDF Sample Copy of the report:

#regional-analysis#request-a-sample

Significant Players Covered in the Meter Data Management System Market Report:

ABB Ltd., Aclara Technologies LLC, Diehl Metering GmbH, Eaton Corporation, Honeywell International, Inc., Itron Inc., Kamstrup A/S, Landis+Gyr Group AG, Schneider Electric SE, and Siemens AG.

Note - This Report Sample Includes:

✔ A summary of the research work .

✔ Table of Contents The study's depth of coverage

✔ Market participants at the forefront

✔ The research framework of the report's structure

✔ Exactitude Consultancy's research methodology

Market Segmentation:

Segments Covered in the Meter Data Management System Market Report

Meter Data Management System Market By Component, 2020-2030, (USD Million)

Hardware

Software

Meter Data Management System Market By End User, 2020-2030, (USD Million)

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Meter Data Management System Market By Utility Type, 2020-2030, (USD Million)

Electricity

Gas

Water

Meter Data Management System Market By Application, 2020-2030, (USD Million)

Smart Grid

Microgrid

Energy Storage

EV Charging

INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTS:

February 21 , 2022: Reduced energy costs with automated energy metering by ABB. Automated readings and detailed historical logging for more accurate billing are just two of the benefits being enjoyed by a shopping mall utility in South Africa thanks to advanced energy metering.

April 24, 2023: Intelligent power management company Eaton (NYSE: ETN) today announced it has completed the acquisition of a 49% stake in Jiangsu Ryan Electrical Co. Ltd. (Ryan), a manufacturer of power distribution and sub-transmission transformers in China with revenues of approximately $100 million in 2022.

Regional Analysis for Meter Data Management System Market:

The meter data management system (MDMS) market in the Asia Pacific is witnessing significant growth owing to various factors, including the increasing adoption of smart grid technologies, government initiatives to promote energy efficiency and renewable energy, and the rising need for accurate meter data management. Major countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea are the key contributors to market growth due to their large population and increasing energy consumption. The region presents several opportunities for market players, such as the adoption of cloud-based solutions, the increasing use of advanced analytics, and the emergence of microgrid and energy storage systems. The Asia Pacific MDMS market is expected to maintain its growth momentum in the coming years.

The North American meter data management system market is projected to grow significantly in the coming years. The market for MDMS in North America was primarily driven by the increasing adoption of advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) systems by utility companies. These systems allow for more accurate and frequent meter readings, which can improve billing accuracy, reduce operational costs, and enable better demand response management.

Read the full analysis report for a better understanding (description, TOC, list of tables and figures, and much more):

#regional-analysis

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

-What is the projected market size of the meter data management system market by 2030?

-What will be the normal portion of the overall industry for coming years?

-What is the significant development driving components and restrictions of the worldwide meter data management system market across different geographic?

-Who are the key sellers expected to lead the market for the appraisal time frame 2023 to 2030?

-What are the moving and rising advances expected to influence the advancement of the worldwide market?

-What do the significant market sellers receive the development techniques to remain ahead on the lookout?

Key Insights of the Meter Data Management System Market Report:

Proper understanding of the current market situation and trends.

Availability of detailed price information (current and historical).

Useful data on countries' positions in the Global market.

Search for partners or data on current and potential competitors.

Thorough market forecast for planning.

Key Benefits for Industry Participants and Stakeholders

Competitive landscape & strategies of key players

Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value

In-depth analysis of the meter data management system Market

Potential and niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered

Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study

Neutral perspective on the market performance

Recent industry trends and developments

Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 meter data management system Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Production, Revenue (Value) by region.

Chapter 5 Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12 Global Meter Data Management System Market Forecast

OUR REPORT DATE OFFERS:

Customs Data - Detailed Data covers 100% complete

customs-based data with Importer and Exporter Details along with other shipment

information.

Statistical Data - Statistical Data does not contain

Companies' Names but it has other useful information such as Quantity, Country,

Price, etc.

Transit Data - Transit Data covers information of

import-export shipments of the land-locked countries, which pass through

different customs territories.

Mirror Data - Mirror Data contains information, which

is reported by partner countries of countries that do not report their trade

data.

WE HAVE HISTORICAL DATA ALSO OF THESE COUNTRIES FROM JANUARY 2012 ONWARDS TO FUTURE MONTHS. WE UPDATE OUR DATABASE IN EVERY 35 DAYS (depend upon countries)

“We offer data for more than 195 nations. This is far greater than any other company at the moment and the largest number in the market”. The report can be customized according to the client's requirements. Contact our sales experts ( ... ) and we'll ensure you get a report that fits your needs.

Do You Have Any Queries or Specific Requirements? Ask Our Industry Expert:

#regional-analysis#request-a-sample

Conclusion

In conclusion, Meter Data Management Systems stand as architects of efficiency in the evolving landscape of utility management. Their role in collecting, analyzing, and leveraging data transforms utilities into agile, data-driven entities. As technology continues to advance, MDMSs are instrumental in shaping the future of sustainable and intelligent utility ecosystems, where data becomes a powerful tool for optimizing resource use and building resilient, responsive infrastructure.

Discover more research Reports:

supply-chain-management-market-growth

Smart Hospitality

Metaverse Gaming

CCTV Cameras Market

Aviation & Defense Cyber Security Market

About Exactitude Consultancy

Exactitude Consultancy is a market research & consulting services firm that helps its client to address their most pressing strategic and business challenges. Our market research helps clients address critical business challenges and also helps make optimized business decisions with our fact-based research insights, market intelligence, and accurate data.

Contact us for your special interest research needs at ... and we will get in touch with you within 24 hours and help you find the market research report you need.

Irfan T

Exactitude Consultancy

+1 704-266-3234

...