Empowering Connectivity: Global Outlook On Power Distribution Units Market (2021-2030)

Power Distribution Unit Market Analysis

Grid Efficiency Unleashed: Power Distribution Unit Insights (2021-2030)

- Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Power Distribution Units (PDUs) serve as critical components in electrical systems, acting as centralized hubs that distribute power to various devices and equipment within data centers, industrial facilities, and commercial spaces. These units provide an organized and controlled means of delivering electricity, ensuring a reliable and efficient power supply to connected devices. With advanced features such as monitoring, metering, and remote management capabilities, PDUs contribute to optimizing energy usage and enhancing overall system resilience. As technology continues to advance, PDUs play a crucial role in adapting power distribution to the evolving demands of modern infrastructure, contributing to a more intelligent and responsive electrical ecosystem.

The power distribution unit market size was valued at $4.1 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $7.9 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2021 to 2030

Owing to increased demand and technical developments in data centers, demand for PDUs has also increased. Virtualization, cloud computing, and the evolution of alternating-phased power is expected to boost demand for power distribution units. An increase in demand for data center digitalization is predicted to boost the global power distribution unit market growth, owing to a constant increase in data generation and management of abundant data with lower power consumption. For instance, Siemens, a German multinational business, deployed a power distribution unit connected with virtual technology in its data centers, resulting in digitalization. Leading global market players are investing in research and development to upgrade data centers for more efficient power supply. Governments in several nations are promoting power consumption policies to offer environmentally friendly approaches for commercial purposes. These factors propel the power distribution unit market.

The power distribution unit market is segmented based on type, phase, end-use industry, and region. By type, the power distribution unit market is classified into metered, monitored, switched, and basic. By phase, it is bifurcated into single and three. By end-use industry, it is divided into IT & telecom, healthcare, government & defense, banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), and others. Based on region, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The power distribution unit market share is analyzed across all the regions and countries.

Competitive Analysis:

The Power Distribution Unit industry's key market players adopt various strategies such as product launches, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.

Some of the major key players in the global Power Distribution Unit market include,

Eaton

Powertek

Leviton

Schneider Electric

Vertiv group Nvent

Siemens

Siemon

Raritan

Cyber Power systems

Key Findings Of The Study:

- The report outlines the current power distribution unit market trends and future scenario of the power distribution unit market from 2021 to 2030 to understand the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.

- The power distribution unit market size is provided in terms of revenue.

- Based on type, the metered segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7%, in terms of revenue, during the forecast period.

- Based on phase, the three-phase segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.0%, in terms of revenue, during the forecast period.

- Based on the end-use industry, the IT & Telecom segment garnered a 20.0% share in 2020 in terms of revenue.

- Based on type, the metered segment garnered a share of 27.0% in 2020 in terms of revenue.

- Based on region, North America garnered a share of 37.3% in 2020 in terms of revenue.

