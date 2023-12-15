(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) LBank Exchange Amplifies Digital Asset Diversity with Cap Token (CAP) on December 18, 2023

Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - December 15, 2023) - In a significant move for cryptocurrency and mobile technology enthusiasts, LBank Exchange, a premier global digital asset trading platform, has announced the listing of Cap Token (CAP) on December 18, 2023. Users of LBank Exchange can brace themselves for the CAP/USDT trading pair, which will go live at 7:00 UTC on the slated date.







CAP Listing Banner

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Cap Token (CAP) is an BEP20 smart contract-based governance token of the Capverse ecosystem, records and manages community rights, and is used for profit-based buybacks and destruction to ensure deflation, while enhancing application scenarios, empowering participants, and ensuring a secure gaming environment.

Introducing Capverse: Unleashing the Future of Blockchain Gaming with Digital Pets and Community-Powered Ecosystem

LBank Exchange is thrilled to announce the upcoming listing of Cap Token (CAP), an BEP20 smart contract-based governance token of the Capverse ecosystem, records and manages community rights, and is used for profit-based buybacks and destruction to ensure deflation, while enhancing application scenarios, empowering participants, and ensuring a secure gaming environment. Capverse represents an innovative leap in the realm of blockchain gaming, set in a universe where digital pet interaction and battles form the crux of the experience. Centered around "Sumer," unique digital pets, the game immerses players in a star civilization-themed adventure. These Sumers, integral to the gameplay, are designed to foster rich social interactions and team collaborations. Players can summon these pets and engage in strategic battles, enhancing the depth and engagement of the game. This model not only provides entertainment but also cultivates a vibrant community atmosphere, where players can interact, collaborate, and compete within an expansive digital world.

The backbone of Capverse's economic model is the $CAP Token, an BEP20 smart contract-based governance token integral to the Capverse ecosystem. This token plays a multifaceted role: it serves as a medium for recording, managing, and distributing the rights and interests of community members. The total issuance of $CAP is capped at 200 million, a strategic move to ensure scarcity and value. Additionally, Capverse employs a unique approach to maintain the token's value and demand: a portion of profits is allocated for the buyback and destruction of $CAP, thereby embedding a deflationary mechanism into its economy. This method not only stabilizes the token but also aligns with the long-term growth and sustainability of the ecosystem.

Beyond gaming, Capverse is committed to continuously enhancing its ecosystem, focusing on expanding application scenarios and content. This commitment reflects in their strategy to use the $CAP token not just as a currency, but as a tool to empower participants and builders within the ecosystem. The vision is to create a self-sustaining environment where the utility of $CAP grows in tandem with the ecosystem, providing tangible benefits and incentives to its users. This aspect of Capverse is particularly noteworthy as it signifies a shift from traditional gaming paradigms to one where users are integral stakeholders in the ecosystem's growth and evolution.

From a technical standpoint, Capverse is built on a robust architecture that includes the CAP Token Contract, Capverse Blockchain, NFT Minting Smart Contract, and other critical components. This infrastructure underpins the secure, transparent, and efficient operation of the ecosystem, ensuring asset ownership and real value independent of the game platform. The integration of blockchain and NFT technologies not only guarantees security and transparency but also opens up new possibilities in gaming, such as verifiable ownership of in-game assets. In addition, Capverse places a strong emphasis on community governance and participation, with plans to implement DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) structures for more democratic and decentralized decision-making processes. This approach to governance reflects a forward-thinking philosophy, one that values community input and fosters a sense of ownership and responsibility among its members.

About CAP Token

The CAP Token is a fundamental component of the Capverse ecosystem, serving as its governance token built on BEP20 smart contract technology. CAP is designed to record, manage, and distribute the rights and interests of the Capverse community members. It operates on a deflationary model, where a portion of profits is used for token buyback and destruction, ensuring its scarcity and value appreciation over time. Beyond its governance role, CAP is integral in enhancing the ecosystem's application scenarios and content, empowering users and contributing to a stable and secure gaming environment.

Based on BEP20, CAP has a total supply of 200 million (i.e. 200,000,000). The distribution of the CAP Token is allocated as follows: 8% for Seed Round, 10% for Private Round, 1% for IDO, 5% each for Ecosystem & Treasury and Marketing, 2% for Airdrop, 6% for Advisors, 16% for Team, 37% for Play to Earn initiatives, and 10% for Community engagement. The BEP20-based token is poised for its debut on LBank Exchange at 8:00 UTC on December 18, 2023. Investors who are interested in CAP can easily buy and sell on LBank Exchange after that time.

Learn More about CAP Token:

Official Website:

Twitter:

Discord:

Telegram:

Instagram:

Contract:

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

Start Trading Now: lbank

Community & Social Media:

l Telegram

l Twitter

l Facebook

l LinkedIn

l Instagram

l YouTube

Press contact:

...

Business Contact:

LBK Blockchain Co. Limited

LBank Exchange

...

...







To view the source version of this press release, please visit