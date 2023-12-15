Save Big With 60% OFF Ultimate Blu

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

The holiday season is a time of joy and togetherness, where families come together to celebrate their love and gratitude. As part of the festivities, gift-giving is a cherished tradition, but it can often put a strain on your budget. That's why finding a Christmas sale in 2023 is essential. Leawo Software, a pioneering multimedia solution provider in the software industry, just unveiled their 2023 Leawo Christmas & New Year Sales . In this event, people can get up to 93% discounts on software like CleverGet All-in-One 15 , Leawo All-in-1 Bundle, Ultimate Blu-ray Toolkit, etc. Plus, there's a $29.95 DVD Ripper giveaway for everyone. This activity will run until Jan 15, 2024.

60% OFF Ultimate Blu-ray Toolkit

With Christmas 2023 right around the corner, there's no better time to get started on your holiday shopping. The Ultimate Blu-ray Toolkit is the ideal companion for Blu-ray decryption, rip, conversion, copy, and backup. Until Jan 15, 2024, this 4-in-1 bundle is 60% off, saving $225.97. The following are details of each product.



Blu-ray Ripper : Decrypt, rip, and convert Blu-ray or DVD to over 180 formats of video or audio files, allowing users to enjoy their favorite movies without any disc protection or region restrictions.

Blu-ray Copy : Preserve users' Blu-ray or DVD movies by decrypting, copying, and backing them up to their hard drive or blank discs, without compromising the quality of the original content.

Blu-ray Creator : Burn video or audio files in over 180 formats to Blu-ray or DVD, complete with customizable features such as video editing, 3D effects, watermarking, and photo slideshow creation. Blu-ray Cinavia Removal: Permanently remove Cinavia, AACS, BD+, and MKB protections from users' Blu-ray discs, allowing them to create flawless, protection-free Blu-ray copies.

Other Deals to Enhance Viewing Experience

For customers who only need Blu-ray Ripper and Blu-ray Copy, these two products are in 2-in-1 Blu-ray Toolkit with a 50% discount. Besides, for those who are interested in standalone Blu-ray singles, Leawo is also offering 40% discount on them. Besides the above 4 products, Blu-ray Recorder Ripper and Blu-ray Recorder Copy are also involved. They are specially designed for homemade and recorded Blu-ray, with the ability to bypass disc protection.

What's more, as the popularity of streaming platforms continues to rise, you may prefer to watch your favorite blockbusters and TV shows online. Luckily, Leawo Software offers the CleverGet All-in-One 15 at a remarkable 93% discount. This powerful video grabber allows you to download videos from over 1000 websites, including popular streaming services like YouTube, Netflix, Hulu, and more, even up to 8K resolution. Now, at 93% off, the lifetime license price of this powerful video downloader is $229.95, a saving of $3268.

About Leawo Software

Leawo Software is a multimedia software developer dedicated to providing practical and useful software products and services to worldwide media fans. Its products include PhotoIns, Blu-ray Player, Blu-ray Ripper, Blu-ray Copy, Blu-ray Creator, Music Recorder, Tunes Cleaner, iTransfer, iOSFix, etc. for both Win and Mac platforms.