Beijing Subway Collision Injures 515 People

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Dec 15 (KUNA) -- A total of 515 people were sent to hospitals after two subway trains collided in Beijing, local authorities said Friday, according to state-run Xinhua News Agency.

The accident occurred Thursday evening on the Changping line, and no death was recorded, the Beijing Municipal Commission of Transport said.

Preliminary investigations showed that slippery tracks caused by snow led to the emergency braking and halt of a train in front, while the rear train, situated in a downhill section, experienced sliding and failed to brake effectively, resulting in a collision with the front train.

As of Thursday morning, 423 people had left the hospital, 25 were under medical observation, and 67 others were hospitalized, the commission said.

The municipal government has organized an investigation team to further probe into the cause of the accident and evaluate the emergency response. (end)

