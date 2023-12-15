Japan Expands Sanctions On Russia

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Dec 15 (KUNA) -- Japan on Friday decided to expand its sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, the government announced.

The new measures, approved at a Cabinet meeting, added the freezing of assets of 35 individuals and 44 organizations, including Russian military personnel and pro-Russian individuals in eastern and southern Ukraine, as well as organizations based in the United Arab Emirates and Syria, the Foreign Ministry said in a press release.

The fresh sanctions also include export bans to 63 more entities, including some aircraft repair plants and shipyards in Russia, the ministry said. In addition, Tokyo will introduce import restrictions on imports of non-industrial diamonds from Russia next month. "In view of the current international situation over Ukraine, and for the purpose of contributing to the international efforts for achieving international peace aimed at a solution of the issue, in line with the measures taken by other major countries," it said.

At a virtual summit last week, the leaders of the Group of Seven (G-7) major democracies agreed to tighten sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. (end)

mk







MENAFN15122023000071011013ID1107602401