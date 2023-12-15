Hyundai Sells Over 5L Bluelink Connected Cars In 4 Years In India

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 15 (IANS) Hyundai Motor India on Friday said that it witnessed a significant increase in the sales of its Bluelink connected cars as it sold more than five lakh connected vehicles in just four years.

The connected car affinity has extensively increased from 5 per cent in 2019 to 30 per cent in 2023.

"Bluelink has witnessed a significant increase in penetration among Hyundai customers, showcasing the evolving preference for vehicles equipped with advanced connectivity features," Unsoo Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India, said in a statement.

"This significant growth is a testament to the profound trust the customers have shown towards Bluelink technology offering seamless connectivity for all journeys," he added.

Bluelink is a connected car platform that enables an easy flow of critical information between a car and a car owner.

Launched in 2019 in India, Bluelink is an AI-based technology, with an inbuilt SIM card and a 24x7 call centre that enhances safety, security and convenience.

The platform is designed to perform more than 60 connected functions, including proactive Alerts, SOS/Emergency Assistance, Auto-crash Notification, Trip History, Remote Vehicle Status, VR, Value-Added Services, and more.

Last month, Hyundai launched the 'Samarth' initiative for the awareness and enablement of people with disabilities in India.

The initiative is aligned with Hyundai's global vision of 'Progress for Humanity' that aims to enable an inclusive, progressive world through the power of mobility.

Through this initiative, Hyundai aims to help create a more aware and sensitized society towards people with disabilities in India.

