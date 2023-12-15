Electric Vehicle (EV) Battery Market Size Worth US$ 347 Billion By 2033: Fact.MR Report

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Technological advancements in battery technology, particularly in terms of energy density, charging speed, and overall performance, are expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period Rockville , Dec. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Fact, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the global Electric Vehicle (EV) Battery Market is likely to climb at a profound CAGR of 18.5% to reach a US value of $347 Bn by late 2033.

The Electric Vehicle (EV) Battery Market focuses on producing rechargeable batteries designed specifically for electric vehicles. These batteries power electric vehicles efficiently and offer several advantages over traditional alternatives. Electric vehicles powered by these batteries contribute to lower emissions and reduced air pollution, especially in regions with a significant share of renewable energy sources. They are more energy-efficient, converting a higher percentage of electrical energy to power at the wheels. EVs decrease dependence on fossil fuels and have lower operating costs due to fewer moving parts and generally lower electricity costs than gasoline.



The market's growth is driven by advancements in battery technology, enhancing energy density, and charging capabilities for improved electric vehicle performance. Supportive government policies, including incentives and regulations promoting sustainable transportation, drive the adoption of electric vehicles, boosting demand for EV batteries. In this industry, one major hurdle is "range anxiety" due to the limited driving range of electric vehicles on a single charge. This concern poses challenges to the widespread adoption of electric vehicles. Additionally, over time, batteries can degrade, leading to a reduction in capacity and overall performance.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2033) US$ 347 Billion Growth Rate (2023-2033) 18.5% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 216 Tables No. of Figures 66 Figures

Key Takeaways:



The demand for electric vehicle batteries in the United States is expected to grow at a remarkable CAGR of 19.2% due to increasing electric vehicle sales and stringent emissions regulations. Moreover, the increase in consumer interest in eco-friendly products and the growing adoption of advanced technology are contributing to the expansion of the market.

In 2023, the German market holds a US $2.8 Bn value and is poised to maintain a leading position in the European EV battery industry. The anticipated growth over the coming years is due to the rise in gigafactories and the widespread adoption of electric transportation. Comprising 63% of the worldwide market, lithium-ion batteries are gaining popularity primarily due to their favorable capacity-to-weight ratio. Their high density, efficient charge retention, and low maintenance requirements contribute to the rise of these batteries in the industry.



Technological advancements, better government incentives and policies supporting sustainable transportation, and growing environmental awareness are the key factors driving the growth of the electric vehicle battery market - Says FACTMR Expert

Top Fortune Companies Profiled in This Report



CATL

LG Energy Solution

BYD

Panasonic

SK on

Samsung SDI

CALB

Guoxuan

Sunwoda SVOLT

Market Competition

Prominent contenders in this competitive market are directing their efforts toward innovation, stringent quality control, adherence to product standards, collaborative initiatives, and effective supply chain management.

In 2021, Panasonic introduced its new Tesla-specific 4680 battery cell. According to the manufacturer, the battery offers six times higher power capacity and five times more energy.



Winning strategies



Winning strategies

Top players in the Electric Vehicle (EV) Battery Market are investing heavily in the research and development of solid-state battery technology. They are aiming to overcome current limitations and usher in batteries with higher energy density, faster charging times, and improved safety.

Leading companies are strategically building gigafactories dedicated to the mass production of electric vehicle batteries, ensuring economies of scale, reducing production costs, and meeting the escalating demand for EV batteries.

The application of artificial intelligence in battery management, predictive maintenance, and optimization is a specific strategy employed by key players to enhance the overall efficiency and performance of electric vehicle batteries.

