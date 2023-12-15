Duncan Park Clubhouse Renovation Takes Center Stage In Natchez Renewal

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

A $50,000 Matching Grant Challenge to help raise funds for the Duncan Park Clubhouse. The fundraiser is being organized through the Natchez Adams County Community Alliance.

A view of the Clubhouse at Duncan Park. The city open bids on the restoration project in January 2024 and construction will begin later in the year to fully renovate the historic façade of the structure as well as upgrade the reception area, offices, and more.

An aerial view showing the Duncan Park Clubhouse in an undated file photo.

NATCHEZ, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Exciting developments are unfolding at Duncan Park, located at 57 Duncan Park Road, as a vital community enhancement reaches out for help from the community. The Duncan Park Clubhouse , formerly known as The Naval Reserve Building, is on the cusp of a transformative renovation.Scheduled for January 16, 2024, the opening of bids for the Golf Clubhouse Renovation signals a key phase in this transformative initiative. The community is invited to join in and accelerate the project's progress, with a local donor generously pledging a $50,000 match to propel fundraising efforts toward the final $100,000 needed after inflationary budget increases.This endeavor is much more than a golf-centric project. It serves as a vital economic driver set to attract residents, businesses, and conventions to the area. The Duncan Park Clubhouse, steeped in history and listed on the Historic National Register as a Mississippi Landmark, holds a special place in our community's heritage. Belinda Stewart Architects have designed stunning plans for the Clubhouse transformation.City officials emphasize the urgency of acting swiftly to cover the gap in the required budget for bid release start date. The $50,000 matching grant that has been secured should encourage immediate community support by making every dollar contributed doubly impactful.Mayor Dan M. Gibson expressed, "Let's come together as a community and make the Duncan Park Clubhouse Renovation an integral part of the Natchez Renewal. We're so grateful for the matching grant to help us make this project a reality. Your support today will shape a better tomorrow for all. Time is indeed of the essence!"The Natchez Adams County Community Alliance Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit, is leading the charge in fundraising. Individuals and organizations eager to contribute to the Duncan Park Clubhouse Renovation can do so online at or by mailing a check to the Natchez Adams County Community Alliance Foundation. Donors by check are asked to mark "Golf Clubhouse Fund" in the memo line to ensure proper allocation.In addition, donations can be designated for the Duncan Park Clubhouse Renovation by being sending funds by mail to City Hall at 124 S. Pearl Street, Natchez, MS 39120. These checks should be payable to the "City of Natchez " and "Golf Clubhouse Fund" in the memo line.ABOUT THE HISTORIC CITY OF NATCHEZFounded in 1716, The City of Natchez, Mississippi, prides itself on being the oldest city on the Mississippi, and is dedicated to enhancing residents' quality of life while preserving its rich cultural heritage. The official city website is .ABOUT DUNCAN PARKFeaturing a wide list of free amenities such as bike and running trails along with a lovely 18-hole golf course, pavilions, tennis courts, picnic tables, a new playground, and several baseball fields, Duncan Park is located in the heart of Natchez. It is also called home by the Natchez Golf Club. Duncan Park is maintained by the Natchez Parks & Recreation Department and is open to the public.ABOUT THE NATCHEZ ADAMS COUNTY COMMUNITY ALLIANCEThe Natchez Adams County Community Alliance Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit dedicated to uniting their Community and fostering a positive, diverse environment to enhance business and Community development. Visit them on Facebook at . Their mailing address is P.O. Box 130, Natchez MS 39121-0130. Their physical address is 108 S Commerce Street, Natchez, MS 39120.

