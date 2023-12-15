Particle Therapy Market Is Probable To Grow At 8% CAGR From 2023 To 2030 By Exactitude Consultancy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Particle Therapy Market

The particle therapy market is expected to grow at 8% CAGR from 2023 to 2030. It is expected to reach above USD 1432.30 Million by 2030.

Global Particle Therapy Market Size, Status, and Forecast for the 2023-2029. In-depth research has been compiled to provide the most up-to-date information on key aspects of the worldwide market. This research report covers major aspects of the Particle Therapy Market including drivers, restraints, historical and current trends, regulatory scenarios, and technological advancements. The information provided under this section covers the financial revenue of all the major competitors with the addition of product benchmarking, key developments, major region expansion status, and SWOT analysis of any 3 to 5 top market players Furthermore, the microeconomic and macroeconomic factor that affects the market growth is also studied in order to invest in the market. The analysis of all such factors provides a better understanding of the market to achieve the greatest return in terms of revenue.

Particle Therapy Market Top Key Players:

IBA Worldwide, Mevion Medical Systems, Varian Medical Systems, Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd, Hitachi Ltd, Toshiba Medical Systems Corp., Provision Healthcare LLC., Danfysik A/S, Optivus Proton Therapy, ProTom International Inc, Advanced Oncology plc, Ion Beam Application SA, Elekta AB are the major particle therapy market players.

Industry Developments:

27 July, 2022: UW Health selected Hitachi, Ltd. To provide the infrastructure to support proton therapy at UW Health Eastpark Medical Center. Hitachi will provide equipment and technology to support UW Health's traditional proton therapy room equipped with spot scanning irradiation technology.

10 January, 2023: IBA announced that it signed a contract with the H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute Hospital for installation of its ProteusONE compact proton therapy system.

Regional Share Analysis:

The Particle therapy market by region includes North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

North America: includes the US, Canada, Mexico

Asia Pacific: includes China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, ASEAN, and Rest of APAC

Europe: includes UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe

South America: includes Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa: includes Turkey, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Rest of MEA

The particle therapy market is anticipated to be dominated by a number of regions in 2021 and beyond. With the greatest number of operating particle therapy facilities and the highest rate of treatment uptake, North America dominated the particle therapy market in 2021. There is numerous particle therapy centers that are currently operational in the US, and more are being built. Several regions are anticipated to see significant growth in the particle therapy market in 2021, but Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at the fastest rate. In recent years, the Asia Pacific area has significantly increased the infrastructure for particle therapy, and several new particle therapy facilities are currently being built or developed. The incidence of cancer is notably high in the Asia Pacific area, especially in China and India. This opens up a sizable market for particle therapy procedures, which have benefits over conventional radiation therapy and chemotherapy include higher precision and fewer side effects.

With a number of established particle therapy centers and an increasing number under construction, Europe is another key competitor in the market for particle therapy. One of the most active nations in the region for the development of particle therapy is the UK, followed by Germany and Italy.

Key Market Segments: Particle Therapy Market

Particle Therapy Market By Type, 2020-2030, (USD Million)

Proton Therapy

Heavy Ion Therapy

Particle Therapy Market By Product, 2020-2030, (USD Million)

Synchrotron

Cyclotrons

Particle Therapy Market By Cancer Type, 2020-2030, (USD Million)

Prostate Cancer

Lung Cancer

Pediatric Cancer

Breast Cancer

Particle Therapy Market By End User, 2020-2030, (USD Million)

Hospitals

Research Centers

Strategic points covered in the Particle Therapy Market catalogue:

Introduction, market driving force product research goals and research scope global Particle Therapy Market (2023-2029) .

Exclusive Summary – Basic information on the global Particle Therapy Market.

The changing impact on market dynamics - global party supplies driving factors, trends, challenges and opportunities; post-COVID analysis.

Introduction global Particle Therapy Market factors, after COVID impact analysis, Porter's five force, the supply / value chain, PESTEL analysis, market entropy, patent / trademark analysis.

Show 2017-2023 by type, end user and region/country.

Assess the leading manufacturers of the global Particle Therapy Market, including their competitive landscape, peer analysis, BCG matrix and company profile.

Evaluate the market-by-market segments, countries/regions and manufacturers/companies, the revenue share and sales of these companies/companies in these different regions of the main countries/regions (2023-2029).

... To be continued

Global Particle Therapy Market : Research Methodology

The research methodology adopted by our company is the integration of primary research, secondary research, and expertise reviews. Secondary research is performed by considering the sources such as company annual reports, research papers, and press releases concerning the industry. Other sources involve industry magazines, trade journals, associations; the government authorized information in order to incorporate the most reliable data to showcase the opportunities for the business expansion in Global Particle Therapy Market.

