Structural Adhesive Market Size, Share And Forecast To 2031

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Structural adhesives or load-bearing adhesives are a material that provides a reliable and long-lasting bond for numerous assembly processes. Compared to other adhesives, structural adhesives have the highest load-bearing capacity, superior chemical and environmental resistance, and the ability to adhere to dissimilar substrates. Moreover, structural adhesives can withstand extreme temperatures, join dissimilar substrates without causing corrosion, and, most importantly, preserve the aesthetic appearance of the substrates by eliminating the holes and thermal distortion caused by metal welding. Structural adhesives comprise polyurethane, epoxy, reinforced acrylic, anaerobic, vinyl acetate, and urethane resins.

Green adhesives, or those with minimal VOCs, are in high demand due to the increasing use of environmentally friendly or "green" materials in various applications. Regional regulatory authorities have imposed stringent regulations requiring manufacturers to produce environmentally friendly adhesives with low VOC levels. A significant growth opportunity exists as the industry shifts toward a more sustainable product line.

Renewable/bio-derived adhesives are derived from cellulose, lignin, starch, vegetable oil, and protein-based silanes. These adhesive options are made from renewable, recycled, remanufactured, or biodegradable substances. In addition, potato starch can be used in transesterification reactions with natural oils to formulate polyester polyols for polyurethane adhesive production. Therefore, the emergence of eco-friendly adhesives is propelling market expansion.

High Growth Potential in Emerging Economies Creates Tremendous Opportunities

Emerging economies accounted for nearly sixty percent of annual global growth, with China and India representing the leading emerging economies. Emerging economies, particularly India, China, and Brazil, represent lucrative opportunities for adhesive suppliers as a result of urbanization over the past five years, government policies to attract foreign participants to set up their manufacturing base, and, most importantly, the rising purchasing power of consumers, increasing in demand for goods, as well as the quality factor. The industry's primary demand generators in the emerging economy are the footwear and leather, automobile, and pharmaceutical industries.

Due to demographics and rising affluence, emerging markets are a viable option for overseas investments. Asia-Pacific is one of the most important markets for pharmaceutical and healthcare manufacturers, with approximately 13 to 15 percent of branded and generic manufacturers based in China. Due to the widespread use of adhesives in medical devices, this presents a lucrative opportunity for adhesive suppliers.

Asia-Pacific is the most significant global structural adhesive market shareholder and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 6.72% during the forecast period. Due to its high domestic demand and abundant, low-cost labor, this region is the most attractive market for structural adhesive manufacturers. Market participants concentrate on this region to increase their market share and profitability. Expansions and investments, agreements, acquisitions, and the introduction of new products are the primary strategies that market leaders employ to strengthen their positions in the structural adhesives industry. In addition, India, China, Japan, and South Korea contribute to the development of the Asia-Pacific market. Strong economic growth, expanding construction activities, and rising disposable income all foster the expansion of the market.

Europe is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 6.35% over the forecast period. The main demand for structural adhesives in the United States is primarily driven by developments in lightweight and fuel-efficient vehicles, rising investments in the construction industry, and a well-established aerospace industry. Businesses must abide by the required (legal) regulations of the European Union to access the European market. The European aerospace sector is a highly developed industry that uses precision manual tools to produce high-end jets, helicopters, aero engines, civil aircraft, and unmanned aerial vehicles. Similarly, the increasing use of structural adhesives in the wind energy industry presents lucrative opportunities for European suppliers of structural adhesives.



The global structural adhesive market was valued at USD 15.42 billion in 2022. It is estimated to reach USD 26.92 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.39% during the forecast period (2023–2031).

Based on resin, the global structural adhesive market is segmented into toughened acrylic, epoxy, polyurethane, cyanoacrylate, and others.

The toughened acrylic segment is the largest revenue contributor to the market and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.96% over the forecast period.

Based on technology, the global structural adhesive market is bifurcated into solvent-based, water-based, and others.

The water-based segment is the highest contributor to the market and is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 7.60% over the forecast period.

Based on substrate, the global structural adhesive market is divided into composite, metal, wood, plastic, and others.

The composite segment owns the highest market share and is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 6.14% throughout the forecast period.

Based on end-users, the global structural adhesive market is bifurcated into building and construction, automotive, aerospace, electrical and electronics, wind energy, marine, medical devices, and others.

The building and construction segment dominates the global market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.86% over the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is the most significant global structural adhesive market shareholder and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 6.72% during the forecast period.

The key global structural adhesive market players are 3M, Henkel, Sika, H.B. Fuller, Arkema (Bostik), Dow, Mapei, Chemence, Infinity Bond, Parker LORD, PPG Industries, Beacon Adhesives, Dymax, Huntsman International, Ashland, DuPont, and others.



In October 2022, Scott Bader (Wellingborough, United Kingdom) partnered with Elixir (Bengaluru, India) to distribute Crestabond structural adhesives throughout India. The announcement is consistent with the company's commitment made in April 2022 to support the Indian composites market. In June 2023, Park Aerospace Corp. introduced its new structural film adhesive product, Aeroadhere FAE-350-1, for bonding primary and secondary structures.



Toughened Acrylic

Epoxy

Polyurethane

Cyanoacrylate Others



Water-Based

Solvent-Based Others



Composite

Metal

Wood

Plastic Others



Building and Construction

Automotive

Aerospace

Electrical and Electronics

Wind Energy

Marine

Medical Devices Others



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America The Middle East and Africa

