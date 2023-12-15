Airway Management Devices Market Projected To Achieve A CAGR Of 7.71% To Reach US$3.785 Billion By 2028

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The airway management devices market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.71% from US$2.25 billion in 2021 to US$3.785 billion by 2028.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, December 15, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the airway management devices market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.71% between 2021 and 2028 to reach US$3.785 billion by 2028.The growth in the frequency of chronic respiratory disorders throughout the world is driving the worldwide airway management devices market. Strategic acquisitions and collaboration agreements between big companies and small players in emerging economies, an increasing elderly population, increased occurrences of preterm births , and corresponding initiatives to enhance survival rates are all contributing to market expansion.Airway management refers to the examination, planning, and succession of medical operations required to preserve or restore a person's ventilation, or breathing. By keeping the airway open, air may enter the lungs through the nose and mouth. Clinicians must have a basic understanding of airway management to be effective in life-or-death circumstances. In situations where airway control is required, a lack of it can result in a reduction in blood oxygen levels, which can be deadly. In such cases, airway management devices are employed. The oropharyngeal airway (OPA), nasopharyngeal airway (NPA), endotracheal airway (ETA), and other medical devices are used to maintain or open an individual's airway. The increased prevalence of chronic lung illness and pre-term newborns drives the demand for airway management equipment. Furthermore, there is a broader choice of products accessible with multiple applications, as well as technical improvements supported by government expenditures and research activities, which is expected to further boost the airway management devices market.The market is witnessing multiple collaborations and technological advancements, for instance, Coloplast A/S acquired Atos Medical in January 2022 in order to launch ENT & Respiratory Care, a new chronic business sector that will function as a distinct strategic unit using Coloplast infrastructure.Access sample report or view details:Based on type the global airway management devices market is divided into infraglottic devices, supraglottic devices, laryngoscopes, and others. During the projected period, the infraglottic devices sub-segment is predicted to develop the quickest Factors contributing to significant growth include an increase in the frequency of cardiovascular disorders, chronic respiratory diseases, and respiratory tract infections, which are increasing the incidence of acute respiratory failure and boosting global demand for intubation operations and infraglottic devices.Based on application the global airway management devices market is divided into anaesthesia, emergency medicine, and others. During the projected period, the anaesthetic segment is expected to account for the highest share. The expanding number of surgical procedures is one of the factors contributing to this market's size. Furthermore, the increased necessity to maintain a safe breathing path during surgery to reduce the risk of anaesthetic-related problems is pushing the adoption of airway management devices during anaesthesia operations.Based on end-user the global airway management devices market is divided into hospital and ambulatory surgical centers, home care , and others. Among these, the hospital category is anticipated to expand significantly over the forecast period. The expansion in the number of hospitals, as well as the development of the economy and infrastructure, is responsible for the expected significant market growth, particularly in emerging nations. The expansion in surgical operations, which rely on airway management devices market potential for breathing, oxygenation, and anaesthetic administration, is also supporting a significant development in the hospital sector. Furthermore, the growth in government actions aimed at improving safety and reducing adverse accidents contributes significantly to the segment's large share.Based on Geography North America is expected to be the fastest expanding region during the forecast period, owing to the prevalence of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, as well as a growth in the older population. The United States and Canada are two significant North American countries where such airway management devices have been widely utilized. The primary reasons for the growing demand for airway management devices market forecast in North America are an increase in pollution rates and an increase in the frequency of respiratory diseases, especially in neonatal care. Further, because of favourable reimbursement policies and an increase in healthcare R&D investment, as well as the growing incidence of chronic illnesses such as COPD, the U.S. market anticipates significant growth during the projected period.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the global airway management devices market, that have been covered are Medtronic, Teleflex Incorporated, Karl Storz SE & Co. KG, ICU Medical, Convatec Group PLC, Ambu A/S, Intersurgical Ltd., VBM Medizintechnik GmbH, Vyaire Medical Inc., Flexicare Medical Limited.The market analytics report segments the airway management devices market using the following criteria:.BY TYPEoInfraglottic DevicesoSupraglottic DevicesoLaryngoscopesoOthers.BY APPLICATIONoAnesthesiaoEmergency MedicineoOthers.BY END-USERoHospital & Ambulatory Surgical CentersoHome CareoOthers.BY GEOGRAPHYoNorth America.United States.Canada.MexicooSouth America.Brazil.Argentina.OthersoEurope.Germany.France.United Kingdom.Spain.OthersoMiddle East and Africa.Saudi Arabia.UAE.Israel.OthersoAsia Pacific.China.Japan.South Korea.India.Indonesia.Thailand.OthersCompanies Profiled:.Medtronic.Teleflex Incorporated.Karl Storz SE & Co. KG.ICU Medical.Convatec Group PLC.Ambu A/S.Intersurgical Ltd..VBM Medizintechnik GmbH.Vyaire Medical Inc..Flexicare Medical LimitedExplore More Reports:.Medical Aesthetic Devices Market:.Global Airway Stent Market:.Veterinary Anesthesia Equipment Market:

