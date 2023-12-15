Sorghum Market Is Projected To Experience A Robust CAGR Of 4.43%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The sorghum market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.43% during the forecast period.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, December 15, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the sorghum market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.43% between 2021 and 2028.The key growth driver for the Sorghum market is the rising demand for sorghum in the forecasted period. Sorghum contains many benefits, a few being nutritious, rich in antioxidants, gluten-free , easy to use, helps in digestion, improves the heart, and improves immunity to the body due to sorghum being an excellent source of protein, zinc, selenium, and copper. Sorghum has many applications, including animal feed , and human food.Sorghum is one of the top five cereal crops in the world and is grown as a grain, sweet crop, or forage. There are four types of Sorghum which are grain, sweet, biomass, and forage sorghum, each having its uses which include human food, animal feed, bioenergy, and as a sweetener alternate. 50% of the sorghum is consumed as food by humans and the rest is used for biomass and animal feed production. It has been used for ethanol production as well, accounting for 12% of the sorghum crop in the U.S.There are many product launches and development taking place in the sorghum market. As of June 2023, Kansas State University has announced its global collaboration project with sorghum and millet productions to increase the focus on sorghum as an integral solution to the world's growth and changing climate conditions. This will provide the necessary boost for the growth of the sorghum market in the upcoming years.Access sample report or view details:The sorghum market, based on product type, is categorized into four types. Grain sorghum, forage sorghum, sweet sorghum, and biomass sorghum. Grain sorghum comes in many shapes, sizes and colours, with each type having its properties and use in the industry. For example, Tan, white and cream-coloured sorghum is used for producing flour for the food industry.The sorghum market, based on application, is categorized into two types. Sorghum planting and sorghum breeding. Different methods in which sorghum is grown is known as sorghum breeding. It is done by enhancing the characteristics of sorghum so that it can adapt to the environmental conditions and provide better produce.The sorghum market, based on end-users, is categorized into four types. Animal feed, food industry, wine making, and others. Forage sorghum is the most popular form of sorghum which is 8-15 feet tall and is commonly used for animal feed in the U.S.The sorghum market is expected to grow the most in the North American region during the forecasted period. The main uses of sorghum are animal feed and human food. The production of sorghum is highest in the United States as of 2021, with the top states being Kansas, Texas, Arkansas, Oklahoma and Colorado. Sorghum was produced on 6.5 million acres of land with the production valued at US$2.492 billion and the average yield of the U.S. of sorghum accounted for 69 bushels per acre, with the factor of rainfall taken into account for each state it is produced. The United States is also the leading exporter of sorghum, accounting for 75% of the global sorghum trade.The research includes coverage of various key players in the sorghum market, which include UPL Limited, Corteva Agriscience, Bayer CropScience SE, KWS SAAT SE, Groupe Limagrain, Nufarm (Nuseed), Pannar Pty Ltd, Allied Seed LLC, and Seed Co Limited.The market analytics report segments the sorghum market using the following criteria:.By Product typeoGrain SorghumoSweet SorghumoForage SorghumoBiomass Sorghum.By ApplicationoSorghum PlantingoSorghum Breeding.By End-useroAnimal FeedoFood IndustryoWine MakingoOthers.By GeographyoNorth America.United States.Canada.MexicooSouth America.Brazil.Argentina.OthersoEurope.United Kingdom.Germany.France.Spain.OthersoMiddle East and Africa.Saudi Arabia.UAE.Israel.OthersoAsia Pacific.Japan.China.India.South Korea.Indonesia.Thailand.OthersCompanies Mentioned:.UPL Limited.Corteva Agriscience.Bayer CropScience SE.KWS SAAT SE.Groupe Limagrain.Nufarm (Nuseed).Pannar Pty Ltd.Allied Seed LLC.Seed Co LimitedExplore More Reports:.Rice Milk Market:.Global Wheat Market:.Malted Wheat Flour Market:

Ankit Mishra

Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence LLP

+1 850-250-1698

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn