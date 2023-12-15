Cambodia To Launch E-Arrival Card Next Yr For All Travelers

(MENAFN- IANS) Phnom Penh, Dec 15 (IANS) Cambodia set to launch a trial "e-Arrival Card" scheme for all travelers to the Southeast Asian country, starting from January 1, 2024, the Ministry of Interior announced.

The e-Arrival Card will replace the plethora of paper forms that are currently required on arrival, reports Xinhua news agency.

The announcement said the e-Arrival Card will make it easier for foreign travelers and Cambodian citizens who enter the country through international airports to complete the immigration formalities and health procedures in one form.

"During the trial period from January 1 to June 30, 2024, passengers have an option to fill in an electronic form or fill in an immigration, customs and health information form in a paper form," the announcement said.

All passengers will be required to fill in an electronic form when the e-Arrival Card scheme is officially launched from July 1, 2024, it added.

Tourism is one of the four pillars supporting Cambodia's economy, in addition to garment, footwear and travel goods export, agriculture, and construction and real estate.

The kingdom recorded 4.4 million international tourists in the 10 months of 2023, a significant rise of around 180 per cent from 1.57 million over the same period last year, according to the Ministry of Tourism.

--IANS

ksk/