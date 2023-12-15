Travelability And Destinations International Forge New Partnership To Scale Accessibility In Travel

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SAUSALITO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- In celebration of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, TravelAbility , the leading conference and media company dedicated to making travel easier and more enjoyable for people with disabilities and the aging population, has partnered with Destinations International, the world's largest and most reliable resource for destination organizations and tourism boards, to help them scale accessibility and inclusion in the travel industry.The partnership will provide Destinations International's 700+ members with access to TravelAbility's expertise, network, and content on how to create more welcoming destinations for people with different abilities. TravelAbility will also advise Destinations International on prospective speakers and assistive technology entrepreneurs who can showcase their solutions for improving accessibility in the travel industry at their InnovateAble pitch event.In addition, Destinations International will market The Accessibility Playbook, a comprehensive guide for destinations and travel businesses to improve their accessibility and inclusion initiatives for travelers with disabilities. The Playbook contains over 100 videos, power point decks, and a series of“TravelAbility Trusted” innovations, amenities, and third-party assessment providers that can help them scale accessibility by sharing it with their industry partners.“TravelAbility is thrilled to partner with Destinations International to advance the cause of accessibility in the travel industry. This is a win-win situation for both organizations and for the millions of travelers who can benefit from more accessible and inclusive travel experiences,” said Jake Steinman, founder and CEO of TravelAbility.“What excites me the most is that through this partnership we will be able to-directly or indirectly-share what we've learned over the past five years to help over 700 destinations worldwide become more inclusive.”“Accessibility is a key component of our social inclusion strategy, and we look forward to working with TravelAbility as our official accessibility advisor. They have the expertise, the network, and the passion to help our 700+ members create more inclusive destinations for all travelers,” said Don Welsh, president and CEO of Destinations International.The Accessibility Playbook will be available for purchase online at the Destinations International website in 2024. To learn more about this partnership or the Accessibility Playbook, contact Sophia Hyder Hock, Chief Diversity Officer at ... or Jake Steinman, founder and CEO of TravelAbility at ....Published by Destinations International and TravelAbility on December 4, 2023.About TravelAbility: The company is dedicated to making travel more accessible and enjoyable through conferences, media, and partnerships, providing resources and solutions for destinations and travel businesses that want to be more welcoming for people with disabilities and the aging population. TravelAbility serves as the official Accessibility Advisor/Partner to numerous esteemed organizations, including Destinations International, Visit Florida, The American Pavilion at the Cannes Film Festival, Conference Direct, and Visit the Palm Beaches.About Destinations International: We believe that destinations organizations positively as a dynamic place to live and work. As such DI, the global association for destination professionals elevates tourism by educating, equipping, empowering and connecting its members to better fulfill their missions and achieve positive results around the world.

