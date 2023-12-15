Femtech Market Was Valued At US$25.321 Billion In 2021 And Is Estimated To Grow At A CAGR Of 11.89%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Femtech Market was valued at US$25.321 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.89% during the forecast period.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, December 15, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, forecasted between 2021 and 2028, the Femtech market was valued at US$25.321 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 11.89%.The femtech market is influenced by factors such as progress in technology and platforms for telemedicine, wearables , artificial intelligence, and mobile apps , increasing investments, and the rise of startups, and their application in pregnancy and nursing care.FemTech, short for Female Technology, refers to a rapidly growing sector in the technology and healthcare industries that focuses on developing and providing innovative digital solutions, products, and services specifically designed to meet the health and wellness needs of women. This multifaceted market encompasses a wide range of technologies, including telemedicine, wearables, artificial intelligence, mobile apps, and more, tailored to address various aspects of women's health. The FemTech market has gained prominence due to increased awareness of women's health issues and a growing demand for personalized and accessible healthcare solutions. It spans diverse areas such as reproductive health, fertility tracking, pregnancy and postpartum care, menstrual health, pelvic healthcare, and general wellness.Factors driving the growth of the FemTech market include technological advancements, the rise of telemedicine platforms, the integration of artificial intelligence, and the emergence of innovative startups. Investments in FemTech have surged as the industry strives to create user-friendly, data-driven solutions that empower women to take control of their health and well-being. The market's scope extends beyond traditional healthcare, with a focus on preventive care, personalized diagnostics, and lifestyle management. As FemTech continues to evolve, it plays a crucial role in shaping the future of women's healthcare, providing tailored solutions that contribute to improved health outcomes and enhanced overall quality of life.Access sample report or view details:Based on type, the FemTech market can be segmented into software and service. Advancements in technology have paved the way for FemTech companies to develop and provide state-of-the-art products and services using platforms such as telemedicine, wearables, artificial intelligence, and mobile apps. These technological tools empower companies in the FemTech sector to create innovative solutions that enhance the tracking, monitoring, and treatment of women's health issues. This, in turn, gives women greater autonomy over their healthcare.Based on application, the pregnancy and nursing care sector is expected to have a significant share in the market. According to information examined in April 2021 by the CDC regarding reproductive health and infertility, approximately 35% of couples worldwide face infertility challenges annually. A prevalent pattern among women is the decision to pursue pregnancy at a later stage, influenced by a heightened emphasis on career development and delayed marriage. Various factors, including the advancing age of women and environmental influences, contribute to a rising number of women encountering difficulties before, during, or after pregnancy. Consequently, there is an anticipated increase in the demand for femtech solutions addressing reproductive health.In the femtech market, North America plays a prominent role, driven by an increasing demand for smart health and tech solutions. The United States, in particular, stands out as a leading market for FemTech, benefiting from a robust innovation ecosystem, supportive regulatory structures, and a high level of awareness and demand for women's health solutions. Both the USA and Canada have witnessed rapid digitalization in healthcare. The North American femtech market is poised for growth, propelled by the escalating use of preventive care, growing health consciousness and awareness, and increased adoption of smart wearables and mobile health applications.There are many major companies in this market like Flo Health Inc., FemTec Health, etc. Among the widely utilized applications for monitoring menstrual periods and reproductive health is the Flo app, created by Flo Health, Inc. This app not only offers health insights and information but also aids women in monitoring their menstrual cycles and ovulation.The market analytics report segments the Femtech market using the following criteria:.BY TYPEoSoftwareoService.BY APPLICATIONoMenstruation Care and Fertility TrackingoPregnancy and Nursing CareoMenopausal HealthoGeneral Health and Wellness.BY GEOGRAPHYoNorth America.United States.Canada.MexicooSouth America.Brazil.Argentina.OthersoEurope.United Kingdom.Germany.France.Spain.OthersoMiddle East and Africa.Saudi Arabia.UAE.Israel.OthersoAsia Pacific.Japan.China.India.South Korea.Indonesia.Thailand.OthersCompanies Profiled:.Flo Health Inc..Chiaro Technology Limited.Natural Cycles USA Corp.FemTec Health.Glow, Inc..HeraMed.Joylux, Inc..Athena Feminine Technologies.Sera PrognosticsExplore More Reports:.Global Corporate Wellness Market:.Fertility Test Market:.Smart Pills In Fertility Treatment Market:

