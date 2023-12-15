111 Palestinians Killed By Israeli Army In Gaza: Ministry

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Xinhua

Gaza: At least 111 Palestinians were killed and dozens of others wounded in Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip yesterday, Gaza's Health Ministry said.

The ministry said in a statement that 75 injured people and the bodies of 43 victims were transferred to Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip.

Israeli bombing that targeted a house in the Al-Daraj neighborhood in the city center of Gaza killed 26 Palestinians, it added.

Israeli raids on four houses in the city of Rafah, which is located far south of the Gaza Strip, resulted in the deaths of 42 Palestinians, according to the ministry.

In a separate press statement, the ministry said that the Israeli army continued its raid on Kamal Odwan Hospital in Beit Lahia, northern Gaza Strip, and arrested the hospital director and about 70 other medical staff.

According to the ministry, 65 patients, many of whom require intensive care, and 45 medical staff are still in the hospital.

Intense ground fighting continued between the Israeli army and armed Palestinian groups, especially in the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, a Palestinian security source said.

The Palestinian death toll in Gaza has exceeded 18,600 since the eruption of the Hamas-Israel conflict on Oct. 7, after Hamas's surprise attack on southern Israel, which killed about 1,200 people, figures released by the two warring sides show.

Meanwhile, Egypt will increase the volume of fuel sent daily to the Gaza Strip from 129,000 to 189,000 liters as agreed with the Israeli side, said the chairman of Egypt's State Information Service on Wednesday.

Diaa Rashwan said in a statement that since Oct. 21, 4,057 humanitarian aid trucks have been sent from Egypt to the besieged Palestinian enclave via the Rafah border crossing.

This includes 3,866 tons of medical supplies, 22,799 tons of food, 13,936 tons of water, 5,073 tons of other relief materials, 2,678 tons of fuel, besides 48 ambulances and 222 tents and pieces of tarpaulins.

"Egypt is continuing its intense efforts to ensure the constant entry of humanitarian aid to Gaza," the Egyptian official said.

The Rafah crossing between Egypt and Gaza has been the only lifeline to provide the enclave with relief supplies, donated by Egypt and other countries as well as local and international organizations.

Gaza has been under massive Israeli siege and bombardment since October 7, which has killed so far over 18,600 Palestinians and wounded 50,594 others, Gaza's Health Ministry stated on Wednesday.