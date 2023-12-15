LIVE UPDATES: Communication Blackout In Gaza Amid Israeli Strikes, Hampering Rescue Operations

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The communication blackout in Gaza persists on Friday due to Israeli attacks, according to Palestinian telecommunications firms as Gaza's government media office stated that this hampers rescue efforts.

The Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis also confirmed that at least 12 people have been killed in strikes. Women and children were among the victims in the heavy bombardment near a UNRWA school where displaced people are sheltering, according to reports by Al Jazeera.

To date, at least 18,787 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks since October 7.

[11:10 am Doha Time] 'Stand with Palestine' fundraising

A fundraising event is set to happen tonight in Qatar at Education City Stadium. The event includes a football match featuring several stars.

The initiative is launched by students of Qatar Academy Doha – affiliated with the Qatar Foundation –to engage the local community in events and activities in solidarity with people in Palestine, who have been subjected to brutal Israeli aggression in Gaza.

[ 9 am Doha Time] Khan Younis hospital receiving injured people after UNRWA school strike

Dozens of injured people are arriving at Nasser hospital in Khan Younis after the Israeli military bombed a UNRWA school in the southern city.

Several strikes have also targeted the centre and north of Khan Younis city and are continuing.

Palestinian children receive medical attetion at Nasser hospital in Khan Yunis in southern Gaza Strip following Israeli bombardment on December 15, 2023. Photo by AFP

At least 10 people have been killed since dawn, including four children, according to Al Jazeera correspondents.