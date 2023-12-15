Qatar, Uzbekistan Explore Trade, Investment Ties

Minister of Finance H E Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari met with Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan H E Laziz Kudratov during his visit to the country. During the meeting, they reviewed bilateral relations between the two countries, and explored the aspects of joint cooperation, which included economic, trade, investment, as well as issues of common concern.

