QC Reviews Boosting Commercial Cooperation With Uzbekistan

Doha: Qatar Chamber hosted yesterday H E Laziz Kudratov, the Minister of Investment, Industry, and Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan. The Minister was welcomed by QC board member Mohamed bin Ahmed Al Obaidli at the chamber's venue.

The meeting focused on reviewing economic and commercial cooperation, exploring ways to enhance trade exchange between both countries. Additionally, it delved into discussions about the investment climate on both sides and the opportunities available for investment.

It also explored ways to enhance cooperation and coordination between the chambers of commerce in Qatar and Uzbekistan, with the aim of establishing a joint Qatari-Uzbekistan business council.

The Minister of Investment, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan, Laziz Kudratov, said that his country is rife with plenty of opportunities that may attract Qatari businessmen. He emphasized Uzbekistan's interest in attracting Qatari investments across various sectors.

He reviewed the investment climate in his country, highlighting the favorable laws and incentives for investments. He pointed to its distinguished location, describing it as a gateway to Asian and

In his remarks, Mohamed bin Ahmed Al Obaidli praised the close relations between both countries. He emphasized the keen interest of Qatari businessmen in understanding the investment climate, incentives and opportunities available in Uzbekistan, particularly in sectors such as real estate, hospitality, IT, tourism, infrastructure, food security, and others.