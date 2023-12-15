IKA South American: A Fusion Of Flavours In Doha

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: IKA South American, a culinary gem nestled in the heart of the vibrant West Bay area at the Aleph Doha Residences, Curio Collection by Hilton, is thrilled to present a menu that's a celebration of South American gastronomy, with now a unique Nikkei twist.

Drawing inspiration from its namesake, the Peruvian city of Ica, known as the“Land of the Sun,” IKA South American is a tribute to South America's rich and diverse culinary traditions.

From the sun-kissed valleys of Peru to the vibrant streets of Brazil, Colombia, and Mexico, our menu is a journey through the continent's gastronomic wonders.

At the helm of IKA's kitchen is Executive Chef Luigi Goytizolo, a culinary virtuoso with over two decades of experience. A graduate of Le Cordon Bleu and seasoned in the competitive kitchens of Peru, Chef Luigi's passion for South American cuisine is the heartbeat of IKA.

His remarkable journey in the culinary world includes stints at Michelin-starred establishments and leading restaurants across South America, showcasing his deep-rooted love for the flavours and ingredients of his native continent.

While South American cuisine forms the soul of IKA, the menu also pays homage to Nikkei cuisine, a beautiful marriage of Peruvian and Japanese flavours.

This fusion is tastefully integrated into dishes, offering a unique dining experience. Diners can indulge in IKA Seafood Night every Wednesday, a spectacular showcase of this fusion, featuring dishes like Tiradito that weave together Peru's vibrancy with Japan's elegance.

Chef Luigi Goytizolo shared,“At IKA, we're not just serving food but crafting experiences. Each dish is a story of South America's vibrant cultures and rich traditions, blended with the elegant precision of Japanese cuisine. This unique combination makes dining at IKA an adventure in every bite.”

IKA's menu is a canvas of Chef Luigi's creativity. The signature dish, Árroz con Pato, is a symphony of slow-cooked duck paired with coriander rice, huancaina foam, and baby vegetables. Another must-try is the Cachapa, a Venezuelan delight served with kashkaval & manchego cheese, sour cream, and homemade chilli jam.

General Manager Chadi Kassem added,“Our vision at IKA is to offer a unique culinary journey that reflects the authenticity and diversity of South American cuisine. Chef Luigi's innovative approach and commitment to quality make IKA a standout destination for both locals and visitors in Doha.”