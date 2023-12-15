D'andigne Guides Never Simple To Al Uqda 2Yo Cup Triumph

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Eng. Osama Omer Al Dafea-owned and trained Never Simple edged Waqif to win the Al Uqda 2yo Cup at Al Uqda Racecourse which hosted thrilling contests yesterday.

In a thrilling 1300m race for Thoroughbreds (Class 2), the bay colt under Olivier d'Andigne claimed quarter of a length victory, overcoming a tough challenge from Hamad Al Jehani-trained Waqif, which had Faleh Bughanaim in the saddle.

Carlos Henrique piloted Full Gambit to third place in the feature race for Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club's (QREC) sixth Al Uqda Meeting that had seven races on the card.

With the win, jockey D'Andigne marked a quick double as he had earlier guided Jean de Mieulle-trained Shamlowl to an impressive victory in the 2100m Purebred Arabian Handicap – the penultimate race of the day.



Olivier d'Andigne guides Never Simple to win yesterday.

The 1400m Thoroughbred Handicap 75-95 (Class 3) saw Georges Mikhalides-trained Maraseem recording a close win under Jefferson Smith after an exciting battle with Zulu Tracker.

Also yesterday, Szczepan Mazur steered Karakoul to Thoroughbred Handicap 65-85 (Class 4) title while Kab Ghazal with Abdelkabir Benlarbi in the saddle emerged winner in the Purebred Arabian Handicap 55-75 (Class 5) with a length victory.

In opening race of the day, Lukas Delozier guided Rudy Andre Nerbonne-trained Musandam to perfection in the Purebred Arabian Maiden Plate followed by a win for Shagraan in the Purebred Arabian Novice Plate under Ebrahim Nader.

The Late Sheikh Jassim bin Mohammed Al Thani Trophy will be at stake when action will move to Al Rayyan for QREC's 15th Al Rayyan Meeting, which will witness nine races tomorrow.

6th Al Uqda Meeting - Al Uqda 2yo Cup

WINNERS: (Horse, Trainer, Jockey)

Al Uqda 2yo Cup - Thoroughbreds (Class 2)

Never Simple, Osama Al Dafea, Olivier d'Andigne

Purebred Arabian Handicap (75-95)

Shamlowl, Jean de Mieulle, Olivier d'Andigne

Thoroughbred Handicap 75-95 (Class 3)

Maraseem, Georges Mikhalides, Jefferson Smith

Thoroughbred Handicap 65-85 (Class 4)

Karakoul, MHK Al Attiyah, Szczepan Mazur

Purebred Arabian Handicap 55-75 (Class 5)

Kab Ghazal, M Al Sulaiti, Abdelkabir Benlarbi

Purebred Arabian Novice Plate (3yo Only) (Class 5)

Shagraan, Saeed Al Shafi, Ebrahim Nader

Purebred Arabian Maiden Plate (4yo Only) (Class 6)

Musandam, Rudy Andre Nerbonne, Lukas Delozier