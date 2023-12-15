Lalayan, Theisen-Lappen Dominate As Qatar Cup Concludes

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Chinthana Wasala | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Armenia's Varazdat Lalayan yesterday dominated the men's +109 category event at the Qatar Cup IWF Grand Prix II as he pipped his compatriot – two-time world champion and two-time Olympic silver medallist Simon Martirosyan to clinch the title on the final day of the prestigious event in Doha.

The victory at Aspire Ladies Hall was Lalayan's maiden IWF title.

Lalayan made 200-241-441, while Martirosyan registered 190-240-430. Belarusian neutral athlete Eduard Ziaziulin made 193-225-418 to win the net bronze, also winning the silver in the snatch and the bronze medal in the clean and jerk. Martirosyan won the bronze medal in the snatch and the silver in the clean and jerk.

Earlier, in the women's Over 87 weight class, US lifter Mary Anne Theisen-Lappen clinched her maiden global title lifting 120-163-283, while her compatriot and former world champion Sarah Elizabeth Robles won the snatch, lifting 124 before retiring during the clean and jerk.

“My aim at the start of 2023 was to be where I am now. I feel super strong but there's been plenty to work on with technique. I have a good coach (Wil Fleming) to help with that,” Lappen said after the win.

Thailand's Chaidee Duangaksorn won the silver in snatch and was third in clean and jerk as she finished with 121-152-273 to secure the overall silver.

Samoan Iuniarra Sipaia registered 109-153-262 as she won the silver in clean and jerk and bronze in total weight.

The Doha event featured more than 400 male and female lifters from 108 countries, including nine Olympic gold medallists and nine current world champions. Additionally, another 13 world record holders were also in action in various weight categories throughout 10 days, with many aiming to secure tickets to next year's Olympic Games in Paris.