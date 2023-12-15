MENA Karting Championship Begins

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The MENA Karting Championship Nations Cup 2023 got underway with thrilling action and an impressive opening ceremony at the Lusail International Circuit's karting track yesterday.

As many as 165 drivers from 15 countries including Algeria, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Tunisia, and United Arab Emirates are taking part in the event.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, President of Qatar Motor and Motorcycle Federation (QMMF) and Lusail International Circuit (LIC) Abdulrahman bin Abdullatif Al Mannai welcomed all the competing teams and participants wishing them success. FIA representatives and other LIC officials besides a large audience was also present on the occasion.

The racers are competing in six categories including Micro Max (ages eight-11), Mini Max (ages 10-13), Junior Max (ages 12-15), Senior Max (ages 14+), DD2 (ages 15+), and DD2 Masters (ages 31+) besides RD1 Elite Sprint and RD1 Elite Endurance.

The opening ceremony also included a parade by all the competing teams, who were also awarded participation medals.

Earlier, the racers in all categories set the pace in practice sessions that witnessed exciting action. Today, qualifying sessions will take place across all six categories starting with Micro Max at 10:30am.

