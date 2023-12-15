Minister Of Transport Opens Al Abdulghani Motors Pavilion At Expo 2023 Doha

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Expo 2023 Doha The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Transport H E Jassim Saif Ahmed Al Sulaiti has inaugurated the Al Abdulghani Motors pavilion at Expo 2023 Doha, as the Ministry continues to promote the use of ecofriendly EVs and support the national companies that provide solutions that enhance the transportation sector's sustainability.

The pavilion showcases some of the latest and environment-conscious technologies and innovations in the automotive sector and mobility services which aim to reduce the carbon footprint.

The Minister also planted a tree at the pavilion as part of Al Abdulghani Motors' environmental protection initiative.

In attendance were Expo 2023 Doha Commissioner General, Ambassador Bader bin Omar Al Dafa, Expo 2023 Doha Secretary-General Eng. Mohammed Ali Al Khouri, and several MOT officials.

The Minister also toured the State of Qatar's pavilion and was briefed on some of agriculture and horticulture sustainable technologies.