US-Qatar Business Council Hosts Envoy And Commerce Department Assistant Secretary

Doha, Qatar: The US-Qatar Business Council in Doha hosted a reception to welcome the visit of the Department of Commerce Assistant Secretary to Qatar for its members and partners at the St. Regis Marsa Arabia.

The event featured esteemed guests US Ambassador to Qatar Ambassador H E Timmy Davis and the Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Global Markets and Director General of the US and Foreign Commercial Service Arun Venkataraman.

The reception was also attended by prominent figures from the business community, fostering meaningful connections and discussions in the spirit of bilateral collaboration.

Managing Director of USQBC in Doha Sheikha Mayes Hamad Al Thani welcomed the distinguished guests and expressed her gratitude for the strong partnership between the US and Qatar.“USQBC is proud to host this reception, bringing together influential leaders and fostering connections that contribute to the growth of bilateral trade and economic relations. Events like these provide a platform for meaningful collaboration, reinforcing the strong ties between Qatar and the United States.”

Sheikha Mayes also highlighted the recently signed US Trade and Investment Strategic Partnership Memorandum of Agreement between the International Trade Administration (ITA) of the US Department of Commerce and the US Qatar Business Council.

“This strategic partnership marks a significant milestone in our commitment to fostering economic collaboration between the United States and Qatar. We are confident that this agreement will pave the way for enhanced trade and investment opportunities, benefiting businesses in both nations,” said Sheikha Mayes Hamad Al Thani.

Following the formal agenda, the reception provided a platform for networking among the distinguished attendees, further facilitating discussions and connections that contribute to the ongoing partnership between the US and Qatar.