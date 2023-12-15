Qatar Affirms Commitment To Youth Empowerment

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Geneva: The State of Qatar has affirmed its commitment to empowering its youth aligns with its National Vision 2030. This vision aims to transform Qatar into an advanced country capable of achieving sustainable development and ensuring a decent life for its people generation after generation.

This came in a statement delivered by Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations Office in Geneva H E Dr. Hend bint Abdulrahman Al Muftah during an event titled“The Perspective of the GCC on Human Rights and Development,” organized by the Gulf Cooperation Council. The event addressed various topics, including youth empowerment to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

She highlighted Qatar's significant keenness in the youth, focusing on their education and training as a basic and primary priority in the country.

The Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar added that the youth enjoy a valued position in Qatar, participating in making developmental strategies, assuming decision-making roles, and contributing to shaping Qatar's present and future. She also noted that Qatar had achieved advanced rankings in the Youth Development Index (YDI), thanks to the State's substantial efforts in youth development and empowerment.

She highlighted several initiatives aimed at empowering young people adopted by the State of Qatar. Last year, the Qatar Youth Council was established as a body to reinforce national identity among the youth and to listen to their opinions and ideas on issues that concern and affect them. This council contributes to the creation of the State's development strategies and plans for youth development. Additionally, noted the Qatari Youth Forum organized by the Ministry of Culture and Sports, and the annual Empower Youth Conference aimed at fostering leadership skills in youth.