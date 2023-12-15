South African Envoy Lauds Qatar's Contributions To Politics, Economics And Sports

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Ambassador of South Africa to Qatar H E Ghulam Hoosein Asmal (pictured) said that President of South Africa H E Cyril Ramaphosa and the government and citizens of South Africa extend their profound congratulations to Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and the people of the State of Qatar on the occasion of the Qatar National Day (QND) which symbolises Qatar's rich history, culture, and traditions and reminds us of the two nations' strong bonds and relations.

In remarks to QNA, the Ambassador explained that the QND is a momentous occasion for H H the Amir, the government, and the people of Qatar, pointing out that it is a time to recognize the tremendous progress made by the nation and renew its commitment to realizing the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030 (QNV2030), indicating that this occasion is a chance to recognize the hard work and dedication of the visionary leadership and people who have contributed to the success of the nation and to reflect on the challenges that lie ahead.

He praised Qatar's significant and noteworthy contributions in the areas of global politics, economics, and sports, which deserve recognition and appreciation because it has demonstrated admirable responsibility and leadership in these arenas, which should not go unacknowledged.

He added that Qatar plays a critical role in maintaining a sense of reason and moderation during these turbulent times, as well as promoting solidarity for the Palestinians, advocating for a just settlement, and bringing an end to the ongoing bloodshed.

Speaking about the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, he said the event was a platform for people to connect and acknowledge their shared love for the game, regardless of nationality or background.

Regarding bilateral relations between the two countries, he said that Qatar and South Africa have established a strong diplomatic relationship based on solidarity, mutual respect, cooperation, and people-to-people collaboration, adding that this relationship was further enhanced through the official visit made by President H E Cyril Ramaphosa accompanied by several cabinet ministers and a large business delegation during November.

He pointed out that there is ample opportunity for the two countries to strengthen their economic ties further by exploring new avenues of collaboration and investment, explaining that the potential for a mutually beneficial partnership is immense with Qatar's strategic location that enjoys as a gateway to the vast natural resources in the Middle East and South Africa.

Ambassador Asmal said that Qatar and South Africa can pave the way for a prosperous future for themselves and the wider African and Middle Eastern regions, adding that Qatar provides a welcoming environment for thousands of South African expatriates pursuing their professional, educational, and economic aspirations and the nation serves as a second home to these individuals who thrive in its diverse and dynamic culture.