Qatar Is Model In Comprehensive, Sustainable Development, Says Iraqi Charge D'affairs

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Charge d'Affairs at the Embassy of the Republic of Iraq in Qatar Dr. Mohammed Issa Al Issawi has congratulated the Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and the government and people of Qatar on the occasion of Qatar National Day.

In remarks to Qatar News Agency (QNA), Dr. Al Issawi wished Qatar continued progress in its distinguished role and position in promoting its strategies and achievements at all political, economic and social levels, which has made it an example to be emulated in comprehensive and sustainable development under the wise leadership of H H the Amir.

The Iraqi Charge d'Affairs commended the positive role played by Qatar at all levels, becoming the leading country in mediation worldwide and specifically the Middle East. He said Qatar continues to adopt a consistent policy of international cooperation, which has strengthened its position in international relations and empowered it to play an influential role in accordance with a policy that pursues transparency, realism, accurate evaluation and political balance. He added that Doha hosted many dialogues between conflicting parties amid several initiatives to promote dialogue between cultures, religions and peoples, in a way that serves to achieve international peace and security.

Dr. Al Issawi highlighted that the fraternal relations between the two brotherly stems from the ties of common destiny, and common interests that bind the leadership and peoples of the two countries.

The strong fraternal relations between the two countries extend to more than five decades and have been characterized by remarkable development in recent years, especially after the visit of H H the Amir to Iraq last June, and his signing of a number of agreements in several fields, including land and sea transportation, investment, and canceling entry visa requirements for holders of diplomatic passports between the two countries in addition to developing hotels, residential buildings and hospital management, Dr. Al Issawi said.

Conclusively, Dr. Al Issawi stressed that all of these matters are tributaries to strengthening and developing relations between the two brotherly peoples, pointing out that work is underway to strengthen them to broader aspirations that include all fields.