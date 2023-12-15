QRDI Council Signs Mou With Malaysian Industry-Government Group For High Technology

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Research, Development, and Innovation (QRDI) Council and The Malaysian Industry-Government Group for High Technology (MIGHT) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

The signing ceremony was attended by the Malaysian Ambassador to Qatar H E Zamshari Shaharan, and Joint Chairman of MIGHT Tan Sri Dr. Ir. Ahmad Tajuddin Ali as well as esteemed dignitaries from both parties.

Eng. Omar A. Al Ansari, Secretary General of The Qatar Research, Development, and Innovation (QRDI) Council, signed an MoU with Rushdi Rahim, President and CEO, Malaysian Industry-Government Group for High Technology (MIGHT).

The aim of this MoU is to establish a cooperative framework facilitating discussions on potential collaborations in Science, Technology, and Innovation (STI) Foresight, STI policy research, STI policy advocacy, and STI intelligence. The overarching objective is to strengthen the exchange of ideas, information, skills, and experts, fostering an environment conducive to cooperative activities. The MoU signing between QRDI Council and MIGHT, a highlight of MIGHT's visit to Qatar, symbolizes a joint commitment to innovation and partnership.