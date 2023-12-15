Qatar Airways Garden Lights Up With Weekend Activations

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Airways Garden at Expo 2023 Doha showcases landmarks from around the globe to celebrate the most iconic destinations in one pavilion. The Garden has attracted over 55,000 visitors following successful activations taking place since October 2023. Every weekend until March 2024, the pavilion will continue to welcome guests from Qatar and beyond to experience unique cultural activities, Qatar Airways' virtual reality – the QVerse, and much more.

Qatar Airways has been hosting a series of festive activities at its Garden, transforming it into a lively space of cultural entertainment. These fun-filled activations are designed to captivate visitors of all ages, presenting a diverse range of experiences which blend tradition and modernity. Visitors can choose from a variety of weekly engaging activities, including henna artisans, Arabic calligraphers, and cultural performances. Among these are upcoming events including yoga sessions and various children's activities, making the pavilion a unique destination for both, locals and international visitors alike, to foster global and diverse connections.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer, Engr. Badr Mohammed Al-Meer said:“As the Official Strategic Partner for Expo 2023 Doha, Qatar Airways is proud to take part in one of Qatar's biggest events, Expo 2023 Doha. Our participation allows us to welcome visitors, from generations and worlds apart, to our pavilion to experience Qatar's warm hospitality, as well as the airline's globally renowned service. This partnership emphasises the airline's commitment to supporting Qatar's national vision through diverse and effective initiatives.”

Welcoming vegan enthusiasts, the pavilion recently featured Ghanim Al Sulaiti, founder of Evergreen Organics, who distributed organic and vegan beverages, as well as plant-based bars. Evergreen Organics beverages are also served as a welcome beverage to passengers onboard the World's Best Business Class Cabins.