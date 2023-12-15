               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Opening Of New Fixed-Rate Bonds


12/15/2023 4:18:02 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)
To
NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S
Executive Management
Lersø Parkalle 100
DK-2100 København Ø
Telephone +45 7012 5300
15 December 2023


Company Announcement number 96/2023

Opening of new fixed-rate bonds


Realkredit Danmark will open a new callable fixed-rate mortgage covered bond (SDRO) with the following characteristics:

Coupon Series Amortisation Closing date Maturity
4.00 % 27S Annuity* 31-08-2026 01-10-2056

*) with option on up to 10 years interest only.

The mortgage covered bond will be issued in DKK from Capital Centre S. The mortgage covered bond will be used to fund loans with maturities up to 30 years.


The Executive Management

Any additional questions should be addressed to Head of RD Funding, Christian Rosenstand, phone +45 45 13 20 19.

Attachment

  • Nr. 96_Aabning af nye obligationer - 27S - 4% 2056 - dec 2023_uk

MENAFN15122023004107003653ID1107602087

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search