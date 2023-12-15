(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)
| To
NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S
|
| Executive Management
Lersø Parkalle 100
DK-2100 København Ø
Telephone +45 7012 5300
15 December 2023
Company Announcement number 96/2023
Opening of new fixed-rate bonds
Realkredit Danmark will open a new callable fixed-rate mortgage covered bond (SDRO) with the following characteristics:
| Coupon
| Series
| Amortisation
| Closing date
| Maturity
| 4.00 %
| 27S
| Annuity*
| 31-08-2026
| 01-10-2056
*) with option on up to 10 years interest only.
The mortgage covered bond will be issued in DKK from Capital Centre S. The mortgage covered bond will be used to fund loans with maturities up to 30 years.
The Executive Management
Any additional questions should be addressed to Head of RD Funding, Christian Rosenstand, phone +45 45 13 20 19.
Attachment
Nr. 96_Aabning af nye obligationer - 27S - 4% 2056 - dec 2023_uk
MENAFN15122023004107003653ID1107602087
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.