RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS


12/15/2023 4:18:02 AM

Auction date 2023-12-15
Loan 1061
Coupon 0.75 %
ISIN-code SE0011281922
Maturity 2029-11-12
Tendered volume, SEK mln 700 +/- 700
Total bid volume, SEK mln 3,380
Volume sold, SEK mln 700
Number of bids 14
Number of accepted bids 3
Average yield 2.098 %
Lowest yield 2.090 %
Highest accepted yield 2.100 %
% accepted at highest yield 91.67

Auction date 2023-12-15
Loan 1062
Coupon 0.125 %
ISIN-code SE0013935319
Maturity 2031-05-12
Tendered volume, SEK mln 700 +/- 700
Total bid volume, SEK mln 3,060
Volume sold, SEK mln 700
Number of bids 16
Number of accepted bids 8
Average yield 2.083 %
Lowest yield 2.075 %
Highest accepted yield 2.088 %
% accepted at highest yield 3.85


Auction date 2023-12-15
Loan 1053
Coupon 3.50 %
ISIN-code SE0002829192
Maturity 2039-03-30
Tendered volume, SEK mln 700 +/- 700
Total bid volume, SEK mln 3,965
Volume sold, SEK mln 700
Number of bids 37
Number of accepted bids 12
Average yield 2.301 %
Lowest yield 2.287 %
Highest accepted yield 2.305 %
% accepted at highest yield 69.52


