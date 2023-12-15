(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) For immediate release

15 December 2023

EIB announces funding programme of EUR 60 billion for 2024

The EIB estimates its new issuance for next year at EUR 60 billion. The EIB Board of Directors in its December meeting approved a borrowing authorization of up to

EUR 65 billion, allowing for upside flexibility. The bond redemptions for 2024 are estimated at EUR 62 billion.

In 2023, the EIB has raised EUR 49.8 billion while the redemptions amounted to EUR 60.4 billion.

Background information on EIB

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union owned by its Member States. It makes long-term finance available for sound investment in order to contribute towards EU policy goals. The Bank's strong credit standing is underpinned by exceptional asset quality, a strong capital base and liquidity, firm shareholder support, conservative risk management and a sound funding strategy.