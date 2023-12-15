Omega's Business-In-A-Box Solution Transforms The Way Entrepreneurs Launch, Run, And Grow Their Businesses In The UK

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

UK Startup Omega has built a first in the UK a business-in-a-box solution for international entrepreneurs

LODON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 15, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The UK has long been a magnet for entrepreneurs and startups from across the globe, renowned as a global financial hub and a gateway to major markets. However, many of these entrepreneurs often struggle with the complexities of setting up and managing their businesses in the UK.

To address these challenges, Omega has built an innovative 'business-in-a-box' platform solution specifically designed for global entrepreneurs and startups looking to launch their business idea or establish a presence for an existing venture in the UK.

Having secured £2.5 million in private equity funding and bolstered by a strategic partnership with Mastercard, which includes up to £5 million of further funding, Omega has successfully completed beta testing with a selected number of customers and is now ready to roll out to a wider market.

Omega unifies multi-currency business account, global payments, corporate services, virtual office and accounting solution within a single business-in-box solution targeting international entrepreneurs looking to start a business in the UK.

Built on integrations, Omega is becoming a platform where multiple third-party professional business services can be provided to end users managing their business via a single dashboard. This platform approach ensures competitive pricing and high standards of service and trust because it ensures healthy competition between service providers. Additionally, it allows Omega to scale the product line rapidly, avoiding excessive development and team overheads.

Founded in 2023 by two serial entrepreneurs, David Manasyan and Sergey Rossman, Omega originates from their personal experience and insight in navigating the challenges of launching businesses in the UK.

David Manasyan, CEO of Omega, explains: "At Omega, we understand the pain points of setting up a business. Our Business-in-a-Box solution is tailored to take the stress out of this process, offering a seamless, integrated service package that handles all your business essentials. Omega is in beta testing now, today we have more than 1500 companies from around the world on our waiting list and rolling out gradually.”

At the beta product phase, Omega has onboarded over 100 businesses and attracted a lot of interest from entrepreneurs worldwide, with over 1,500 signups for the waiting list so far as of November 2023.

Omega's ethos is clear:“Do what you do best and we handle the rest.” Omega's vision is to empower entrepreneurs worldwide to transform their ideas into operational businesses with just a few clicks of a button. Omega therefore positions itself as a reliable companion for entrepreneurs and startups looking to establish themselves in the UK business landscape.

Omega Baap Ltd, trading as "OMG” and "Omega", is a business registered in the United Kingdom with company number 11680780 and head office at 1 Butterwick, London, W6 8DL. Omega operates as an Electronic Money Institution, and it is duly authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority in the United Kingdom (Firm Reference: 901093) under the Electronic Money Regulations 2011 for the provision of Payment Services and the issuance of Electronic Money.



