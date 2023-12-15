Ayodhya, Varanasi To Have Water Metro Service

(MENAFN- IANS) Ayodhya, Dec 15 (IANS) Ayodhya and Varanasi will soon have a Water Metro on the lines of Kochi Water Metro which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in April this year.

The Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) will start the Water Metro Service in Ayodhya and in Prime Minister Modi's constituency, Varanasi, soon.

According to vice chairman of the IWAI Sunil Kumar Singh, two Water Metros have reached Kolkata from Kochi from where they will leave for Ayodhya and Varanasi.

The Ayodhya-bound vessel will reach its destination around January 14-15, 2024.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to inaugurate the Water Metro service in Ayodhya on January 22 on the occasion of consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla,” said a senior official of the Ayodhya administration.

The Water Metro service between Guptar Ghat and Naya Ghat will give boost to religious tourism in Ayodhya.

Two jetties from Kolkata have already reached Ayodhya.

A jetty is a structure that works as a walkway for boats.

