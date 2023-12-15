Intershop Holding AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Changes to the Board of Directors of Intershop Holding AG

15.12.2023 / 07:00 CET/CEST

The Board of Directors will propose Dr Gregor Bucher for election to the Board at the Annual General Meeting on 27 March 2024. Dr Bucher studied law at the University of Zurich. Since 2018, he has served as CEO of the SFP Investment Foundation, as Head of Product Development at the Swiss Finance & Property Group and as Managing Director Corporate Finance & Banking at Swiss Finance & Property Ltd. Dr Gregor Bucher will be leaving the Swiss Finance & Property Group at the end of this year due to his impending retirement. Gregor Bucher has in-depth knowledge of the Swiss real estate market and has extensive expertise in corporate governance, real estate portfolio and asset management, sustainability issues, technology and digitalisation as well as stock exchange law. Kurt Ritz, a member of the Board of Directors since 2019, has informed the company that he will not be standing for re-election at the upcoming Annual General Meeting. The Board of Directors and the Executive Board regret this decision and would like to thank Kurt Ritz for his successful commitment. Contact Ernst Schaufelberger, Chairman of the Board of Directors Simon Haus, CEO Company portrait Intershop is a real estate company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and active in Switzerland, which invests principally in commercial properties. As of 30/06/2023, its portfolio included 45 properties with a lettable area of approx. 507,000 m2 and a market value of some 1.4 billion Swiss francs. Intershop invests mainly in the Zurich area, around Lac Leman and along the main traffic arteries. Its portfolio combines high yields with security, thanks to diversification by geography and type of use, with considerable potential for value appreciation in the properties with development potential. Agenda 27/02/2024 Publication of Annual Report 2023 with media and financial analyst conference 27/03/2024 61st Annual General Meeting 27/08/2024 Publication of half-year report 2024 with online presentation for media representatives and financial analysts Download/Link Press release (download as PDF file)

