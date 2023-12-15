Ad Hoc Announcement dated 15.12.2023 pursuant to clause 16 BX-Listing Rules

|
15.12.2023 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Resignation of a member of the Board of Directors of ESGTI Ltd.
Huenenberg, 15.12.2023 – ESGTI Ltd (Ticker: ESGTI) informs that Ms Kimberley Marty has announced her resignation as a member of the Board of Directors effective 15 December 2023. This move is associated with the recent change of ESGTI from an Investment company to a Holding company (announced 14.11.2023) – whereby the company intends to create a core management team within which Ms would participate (pending finalization of details).
Ms Kimberley Marty was elected as a member of the Board of Directors of ESGTI at the Annual General Meeting on 30 June 2021.
The Board of Directors of ESGTI thanks Ms Kimberley Marty for her great services to the company.
Contact
Andreas R. Bihrer, Chairman
E-Mail: ..., Tel.: + 41 44 366 40 31
About ESGTI Ltd.
ESGTI is a Swiss public group of companies operating in the fields of agribusiness and agritech, infrastructure, green and alternative energy and environmental technologies. ESGTI shares are listed on BX Swiss.
