               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Ad Hoc Announcement Dated 15.12.2023 Pursuant To Clause 16 BX-Listing Rules


12/15/2023 4:11:38 AM

(MENAFN- EQS Group)

EQS-News: ESGTI AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Ad Hoc Announcement dated 15.12.2023 pursuant to clause 16 BX-Listing Rules
15.12.2023 / 07:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad Hoc Announcement dated 15.12.2023 pursuant to clause 16 BX-Listing Rules

Resignation of a member of the Board of Directors of ESGTI Ltd.
Huenenberg, 15.12.2023 – ESGTI Ltd (Ticker: ESGTI) informs that Ms Kimberley Marty has announced her resignation as a member of the Board of Directors effective 15 December 2023. This move is associated with the recent change of ESGTI from an Investment company to a Holding company (announced 14.11.2023) – whereby the company intends to create a core management team within which Ms would participate (pending finalization of details).
Ms Kimberley Marty was elected as a member of the Board of Directors of ESGTI at the Annual General Meeting on 30 June 2021.
The Board of Directors of ESGTI thanks Ms Kimberley Marty for her great services to the company.

Contact
Andreas R. Bihrer, Chairman
E-Mail: ..., Tel.: + 41 44 366 40 31

About ESGTI Ltd.
ESGTI is a Swiss public group of companies operating in the fields of agribusiness and agritech, infrastructure, green and alternative energy and environmental technologies. ESGTI shares are listed on BX Swiss.


15.12.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at

Language: English
Company: ESGTI AG
Rothusstrasse 21
6331 Huenenberg
Switzerland
Phone: +41 44 366 4031
Fax: +41 44 366 4039
E-mail: ...
Internet:
ISIN: CH0298294981
WKN: A1409X
Listed: BX
EQS News ID: 1797219


End of News EQS News Service

MENAFN15122023004691010666ID1107602027

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search