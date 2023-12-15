Young Employees Account For 47.76% Of New Registration Under ESI Scheme In Oct

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Dec 15 (KNN) The provisional payroll data of Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) revealed on Friday that 17.28 lakh new employees have been added in the month of October, 2023.



During the same month around 23,468 new establishments have been registered and brought under the social security umbrella of the Employees' State Insurance Corporation, thus ensuring more coverage.

According to the data presented by the Ministry of Labour & Employment, more jobs have been generated for the youth.

As out of the total 17.28 lakh employees added during the month of October 2023, 8.25 lakh employees up to the age group of 25 years constitute the majority of new registrations which is 47.76 per cent of the total employees.

Gender-wise analysis of payroll data indicates that net enrollment of female members has been 3.31 lakh in October, 2023. The data shows that a total of 51 transgender employees have also got registered under ESI Scheme in the month of October, 2023.

It shows that ESIC is committed to deliver its benefits to every section of the society.

The payroll data is provisional since the data generation is a continuous exercise.

(KNN Bureau)