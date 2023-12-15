Govt Pushes Industrial Policy After Elections To Take Fresh Look

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Dec 15 (KNN) The central government has put the proposed industrial policy on the back burner and decided to work on changes possibly after the general elections of 2024, reported Mint.

This will make the wait for India's new industrial policy a bit longer than anticipated, sources told Mint.

Government plans to take a fresh perspective at a range of matters such as global supply chain shifts, greater urgency on the green agenda, and geo-political developments, two people aware of the matter told Mint.

In 2022, the Union Commerce Ministry had circulated the draft of Industrial Policy 2022 – Make in India for the world, aimed to replace the 1991 policy.

The proposed document aimed to address challenges faced by the industry through policy measures to foster and create an innovative and competitive ecosystem.

“As far as the proposed new industrial policy goes, it is currently on the back burner,” an official told Mint.

Another official told the newspaper that the government may look into the policy after the general election in 2024.

(KNN Bureau)