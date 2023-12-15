Pakistan Extends Afghans Stay Awaiting Third-Country Resettlement

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): The Pakistani government has announced that undocumented Afghans awaiting paperwork to resettle to a third country will be allowed to stay in Pakistan for two more months, according to a media report on Friday.

The extension of the deadline on Wednesday from the end of this year to February 29 comes amid Pakistan's drive to expel more than one million foreigners living in the country without paperwork.

According to the United Nations refugee agency (UNHCR), more than 450,000 people have returned to neighbouring Afghanistan since the deportation campaign began in early October.

Ninety percent of them did so“voluntarily”, according to the Pakistani government, but the UNHCR says they cited fear of arrest as the primary reason for their decision to leave.

Announcing the extension, interim information minister Murtaza Solangi said anybody overstaying the new deadline would be fined $100 monthly, with a cap set at $800.

“These measures were aimed at encouraging the Afghans residing illegally in Pakistan to obtain legal documents or finalise evacuation agreements as soon as possible in a third country,” Solangi added.

