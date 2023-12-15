ACCESS BANK MOZAMBIQUE WINS BEST CSR BANK AT GLOBAL BRANDS MAGAZINE AWARDS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LONDON, Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Access Bank Mozambique was delighted to take home the "Best CSR Bank, Mozambique" for 2023 at the prestigious Global Brand Awards.



The Prestigious Global Brand Awards , an annual ceremony by Global Brands Magazine (GBM) based in England, strives to honour worldwide brands that distinguish themselves across diverse industries while ensuring that readers are up-to-date on pivotal trends in the realm of branding. Global Brands Magazine conducted an extensive evaluation encompassing various criteria, such as sustainable practices, community engagement, charitable activities, employee welfare and development, ethical business practices, innovation in CSR, among others. Access Bank Mozambique distinguishes itself through its outstanding corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives.



Commenting on winning the award, Jay Reddy, Director of Global Brands Magazine, said, "I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Access Bank Mozambique for being honoured the Best CSR Bank award in Mozambique by Global Brands Magazine. This recognition is a reflection of Access Bank's outstanding commitment to corporate social responsibility and making a positive impact on society. We at Global Brands Magazine applaud Access Bank Mozambique for their dedication to excellence and their contribution to creating a better world. This award is well-deserved, and we look forward to witnessing Access Bank's continued success in driving positive change and setting new benchmarks for the banking industry"



Commenting on winning the award, Marco Abalroado, CEO





for Access Bank in Mozambique, said

,

"This distinction reflects our endeavour and commitment to positively impact the Mozambican society, contributing to building a more sustainable and inclusive future for all. Since 2022, Access Bank has also been running the 'Employee Volunteering' programme, with the aim of encouraging employees to carry out at least one volunteering action a year, positively impacting the communities where we operate. Through this programme, pioneer in the country, employees from different departments of the Bank get involved in various activities to support communities in different areas of interest, namely: arts, education, environment, health, sports, social welfare, and empowerment, all aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals ."



ABOUT ACCESS BANK MOZAMBIQUE

Access Bank Mozambique

commenced its operations in 2020 with the opening of its first branch in Maputo. Since then, it has been investing in its expansion strategy, focusing on local talent, and providing customized and innovative solutions through a nationwide network of more than 10 branches in the provinces of Maputo, Sofala, Manhica, Nampula, and Tete. As a socially responsible institution, its primary pillars include sustainability, empowering women, and youth, with a mission to become the most respected African bank in the world.



ABOUT GLOBAL BRANDS MAGAZINE (ENGLAND)



Global Brands Magazine (GBM) has been at the forefront, bringing news, views and opinions on brands shaping the future of their industry. The UK-based magazine provides its readers with the latest news and information on 'best-in-class brands across the globe. Each year, GBM develops awards for companies that stand out, have a unique vision, exceptional service, innovative solutions and consumer-centric products among their industry leaders. The Magazine has over 9.5 million visitors and 14 million page views per month, making it one of the best online magazines. The Magazine also maintains a strong presence on social media, with over 20k+ Facebook likes, 10k+ Instagram followers, 25k+ Twitter followers, and 3k+ LinkedIn followers.





ABOUT THE GLOBAL BRAND AWARDS



Global Brand Awards honours brands for their excellence in performance and rewards companies across different sectors for the quality of their services. The Brand Awards highlight the accomplishments of organisations that have performed remarkably well in finance, education, hospitality, automotive, lifestyle, education, real estate, technology, and others. Global Brand Awards recognise vital players who progress towards excellence by providing a platform to acknowledge their efforts. In addition, GBM strives to create awareness concerning the significance of such organisations and rewards them for their notable efforts with the ultimate global recognition. We are excited to announce the highly anticipated awards ceremony, which will take place at The Athenee Hotel in the heart of Bangkok, Thailand, in May 2024. To learn more about the awards, please visit the Brand Awards Winners section on the GBM website.



To nominate your company or business leader for the Global Brand Awards 2023, please click on the following link:



nomination-form/



Check out our social media shout outs from the links below:

Facebook:

Linkedin:

Instagram:

Twitter:

Logo:

SOURCE Global Brands Magazine