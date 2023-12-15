Europe Nucleic Acid Sample Preparation Market Set To Surge With Anticipated CAGR Of 9.89% By 2032

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Dec. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Nucleic Acid Sample Preparation Market - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
The Europe nucleic acid sample preparation market demonstrates a significant growth trajectory, with expectations to rise from $1.30 billion in 2022 to $3.35 billion by 2032. Industry analysis forecasts a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.89% within the forecast period of 2022-2032, propelled by an ever-increasing application of nucleic acid molecules in multiple medicinal disciplines.
Enhancements in genomic technologies and a spike in demand for precision medicine are pivotal drivers of the market's growth trajectory. As European nations continue to leverage advanced extraction and isolation techniques of nucleic acids, we see a corresponding uptrend in the market. The application spectrum ranges from cutting-edge next-generation sequencing (NGS) to intricate molecular biology research, enabling a wide berth for market expansion.
Within the realm of country segmentation, nations like Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the U.K., and the rest of Europe are instrumental in underpinning the region's market prominence. The established presence of leading companies in the sector is a decisive contribution to the significant market share held by the European region. Technological innovation and strategic partnerships within these nations are paramount factors contributing to the market growth.
Recent Developments and Impact on the Market
One of the most recent milestones includes RevoluGen's collaboration with Tecan Trading AG, which manifested in the production of advanced filter plates, enhancing the efficacy of high molecular weight DNA extraction processes.
The strategic insights provided by the new market research publication will enable stakeholders to forge robust growth and marketing strategies. The inclusion of a competitive strategy analysis presents an in-depth evaluation of the key market players and outlines the scope of untapped opportunities within the market.
Key Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
Increasing Use of Nucleic Acid Molecules in Various Therapeutic Areas Advancement in the Nucleic Acid Extraction/Isolation Techniques Advantages of Automated Sample Preparation Workstations Increasing Demand for Downstream Applications such as Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)
Market Restraints
High Cost of Automated Workstations Rigid Regulatory Standards
Market Opportunities
Technological Advancements in Automated Sample Preparation Workstations Nucleic Acid Molecules for Biobanking in Healthcare Growth in Emerging Nations
Key Market Players
Endress+Hauser Group Services AG Eppendorf SE F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd Merck KGaA QIAGEN Tecan Trading
The research offering charts out a pathway for companies to navigate through market dynamics and capitalize on the growth prospects. Providing more than just a glance at the company profiles, the publication delves into the progress being made through novel product launches, strategic acquisitions, and collaborative efforts in the European nucleic acid sample preparation market.
As the market continues to evolve, this report will serve as a comprehensive guide for understanding how initiatives by these key players are shaping the future of nucleic acid sample preparation in Europe.
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 107
| Forecast Period
| 2022 - 2032
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
| $1.3 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032
| $3.35 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 9.9%
| Regions Covered
| Europe
Key Topics Covered:
1. Market
1.1 Product Definition
1.2 Market Scope
1.3 Research Methodology
1.4 Market Overview
1.4.1 Market Definition
1.4.2 Market Footprint and Growth Potential, $Million, 2021-2032
1.5 Addressable Market Size and Growth Potential ($Million), 2021-2032
2. Nucleic Acid Sample Preparation Market, Industry Analysis
2.1 Industry Insights
2.1.1 Legal Requirements and Framework in Europe
2.2 Patent Analysis
2.2.1 Patent Filing Trend
2.2.2 Patent Analysis (by Year)
2.2.3 Patent Analysis (by Country)
2.2.4 Patent Analysis (by Region)
2.3 Impact of COVID-19 on the Nucleic Acid Sample Preparation Market
3. Nucleic Acid Sample Preparation Market: Market Dynamics
3.1 Overview
3.2 Market Drivers
3.3 Market Restraints
3.4 Market Opportunities
4. Competitive Landscape
4.1 Overview
4.2 Corporate Strategies
4.2.1 Mergers and Acquisitions
4.2.2 Synergistic Activities
4.2.3 Business Expansions
4.4 Market Share Analysis
5. Nucleic Acid Sample Preparation Market, by Region ($Million), 2021-2032
6. Company Profiles
Endress+Hauser Group Services Eppendorf F. Hoffmann-La Roche Merck KGaA QIAGEN Tecan Trading
